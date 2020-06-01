GO FAR, a non-profit organization that promotes running, character and healthy eating among school students, lost its spring race last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robin Lindsay, the program's founder, and Ruthan May, its program development manager, joined me for a recent Zoom interview to discuss:
- How GO FAR has fared during the pandemic.
- How the organization has maintained contact with families.
- What a GO FAR race on Nov. 14 could look like in a "new normal."
- A new fitness route, to be unveiled on Wednesday's Global Running Day, around the Southside Recreation Center and the Southwest Heritage Greenway that is a partnership among GO FAR, the city of High Point's Parks & Recreation Department and the Southside Neighborhood Association.
- A 20 Miles in 20 Days Virtual Challenge, coming in July.
- How they've been inspired by running during the pandemic.
