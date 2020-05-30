runtheboro053020a.jpg

A Run the Boro gathering at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro during 2019.

 Eddie Wooten

As May nears its end, the Greensboro running community would be halfway through another season of Run the Boro, the free "field trips for runners" put on by Thad McLaurin, the owner of RunnerDude's Fitness. 

But because of the limits on outdoor gatherings, Run the Boro is on hold. 

McLaurin spoke with me recently about the event and its possible plans for 2020 and about adjustments he is making as a small-business owner during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

