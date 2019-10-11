jeff galloway 101119

Jeff Galloway before leading a short run in Greensboro's Country Park to demonstrate his run-walk-run teaching method.

Jeff Galloway, who competed in track and field's 10,000 meters for the United States in the Munich Olympic Games of 1972, is known nationally for his embrace of the run-walk-run method of introducing new runners to the sport. 

He is in Greensboro this weekend, part of activities around the Cannonball Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K and being hosted by Junction 311 Endurance Sports and Omega Sports. 

Galloway, 74, spoke for several minutes during a video interview to discuss:

  • His beginnings in teaching run-walk-run.
  • Memories of the tragedy at the 1972 Games at which Palestinian terrorists killed two members of the Israeli team and abducted nine more as hostage and also murdered them.
  • The early days of the Peachtree Road Race, which celebrated its 50th running on July 4 in Atlanta.
  • His memories from running for more than six decades.

