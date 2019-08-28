Paul Chelimo, the UNCG graduate and Olympic silver medalist at 5,000 meters, will be among the pacers for Eliud Kipchoge's next attempt to break two hours in the marathon.
The INEOS 1:59 Challenge is scheduled for Oct. 12 in Vienna, Austria, although the dates of Oct. 13-20 are reserved if weather is a limitation.
Already submitting my resume to be one of the pacers for @EliudKipchoge at the #INEOS159 ....I hope I get the job😜...Gotta be part of history in the making🤣— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉🐆 (@Paulchelimo) May 6, 2019
Looks like we got your message @Paulchelimo 😉 https://t.co/WfZJTFhRAf— INEOS 1:59 Challenge (@INEOS159) August 28, 2019
History in the making!— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉🐆 (@Paulchelimo) August 28, 2019
Happy to be part of it!@EliudKipchoge you got this! https://t.co/MbEZh89vy6
Chelimo, 28, a native of Iten, Kenya, who earned his U.S. citizenship as a member of the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Program, also won a bronze medal at 5,000 meters at the 2017 World Championships. He will be among medal favorites at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
Chelimo earned multiple All-America honors at UNCG and finished second in the 5,000 meters in 2012 and 2013 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. He is the university's first Olympian.
Kipchoge came up just short during a similar attempt, running a 2:00:25 at the Nike Breaking2 event in 2017 in Monza, Italy. Kipchoge holds the world record in the marathon at 2:01:39 (Berlin, 2018) and won the London Marathon in the spring for a fourth time.
The event in Austria will take place on a flat, shaded 9.6K course, and he will run out and back on a 4.3K stretch about 4½ times, according to Runner's World.
The other pacers for the run:
We’ve announced the next batch of #INEOS159 Challenge pacemakers – they are:— INEOS 1:59 Challenge (@INEOS159) August 28, 2019
🇺🇸 Paul Chelimo
🇺🇸 Shadrack Kipchirchir
🇨🇭 Julien Wanders
🇪🇹 Tesfahun Akalnew
🇰🇪 Philemon Kacheran
🇰🇪 Noah Kipkemboi
🇰🇪 Vincent Kiprotich
🇺🇬 Mande Busendich
See the whole team: https://t.co/A14E8iJ2up
- Switzerland’s Julien Wanders, 23, the European half-marathon record holder (59:13).
- Ethiopia's Tesfahun Akalnew, 20, who has run a 27:30.24 in the 10,000.
- Uganda's Mande Bushendich, 22, who has a 10K best of 27:24.
- Kenya's Philemon Kacheran, 28, whose marathon best is 2:07:12.
- Shadrack Kipchirchir, 30, a Kenyan-born American who will represent the United States at the World Championships in Doha in September.
- Kenya's Noah Kipkemboi, 26, whose half marathon best is 1:00:52.
- Kenya's Vincent Kiprotich, 20, who won the Berlin 10K last year in 27.21.
