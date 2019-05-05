Use this alphabetical directory to find a group of runners to join. All groups say they are open and welcome runners, and they are free or non-profit.
Updated and repositioned May 5:
Greensboro
BLACK GIRLS RUN! GREENSBORO
When: Mondays through Saturdays.
Starting lines: 4:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Walmart, 121 W. Elmsley Dr., Greensboro; 4:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Save-A-Lot, 429 W. Meadowview Road; 4:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1816 Eastwood Ave.; 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St.; 6 p.m. Mondays and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Payless, 2601 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro; 7 a.m. first and third Saturdays, 3203 S. Holden Road, Greensboro; 7 a.m. second and fourth Saturdays, Spencer Love Tennis Center, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.
How far: 3-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces ("no woman left behind").
Learn more: blackgirlsrungboro@yahoo.com; Regina McKinney, (336) 392-3197; Charissa Peterman, (336) 681-0425; Tara Owens, (336) 432-3315; Black Girls Run! Greensboro on Facebook.
BLUELINERS
When: 7:30 a.m. Saturdays, 5:55 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Starting line: On the blue line in front of the Spencer Love Tennis Center, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., Greensboro.
How far: Saturdays: Out-and-back course over the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway toward Strawberry Road. The majority of the Blueliners will run 8 or 11 miles. For longer distances, folks arrive at 7 or earlier and often return for the 7:30 start. Tuesdays and Thursdays: One loop around Country Park, out-and-back course over the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway toward Target off Lawndale Drive; 6 miles.
How fast: 8 minutes per mile or so for the jack rabbits, up to 10 for the oldies.
Learn more: Rick King, by email at rickkinggt@gmail.com; visit the Blueliners’ Facebook page.
BOXCAR RUN CLUB
When: 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
Starting line: 120 W. Lewis St., Greensboro.
How far: 1-, 3- and 5-mile routes.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Boxcar + Arcade RunClub on Facebook.
BREATHLESS BABES
When: Daily except Fridays.
Starting lines: 5:30 p.m. Mondays, location TBA; 6 p.m. Tuesdays (with Kay Shore's Fruit Loops from Joymongers); 6 p.m. Wednesdays, we run with RunnerDude's Fitness; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Guilford College; Saturdays with RunnerDude's Fitness; "Contact us and we'll let you know where we are running!").
How far: 2-6 miles on weekdays, 4-15+ miles on Saturdays and Sundays.
How fast: 9:00-13:00 per mile. Start together and break off based on distance and pace. Some run intervals, some run the whole time.
Learn more: Kathy Clark, kathyc713@yahoo.com
DAVE’S JABRONIS RUNNING CLUB
When: Saturday mornings; 7 a.m. May-September; 8 a.m. October-April.
Starting lines: Variety.
How far: 8 to 12 miles.
How fast: 7 to 10 minutes per mile.
Learn more: Brian McDonald, brianmcdonald66@gmail.com.
DOWNTOWN DASHERS
When: 5 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting lines: Bryan YMCA, 501 W. Market St., Greensboro, on Tuesdays and Thursdays; varied locations on Saturdays.
How far: 3-6.5 miles Tuesdays and Thursdays, including hills, steps, plyometrics, stairs and track; long runs, variety of distances, Saturdays.
How fast: Six minutes per mile to Galloway run-walk method. Group runs begin together then break into smaller groups by pace. The Dashers use the buddy system.
Learn more: Contact Naomi Ballen, naomiballen@hotmail.com, or the Dashers, dashers@downtowndashers.org, to be added to the email list for updates, including Saturday locations.
FLEET FEET GREENSBORO TRACK TUESDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Irwin Belk Track, Aggie Stadium, 818 E. Lindsay St., Greensboro.
Learn more: (336) 288-7071, fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
FLEET FEET GREENSBORO TUESDAY BEGINNERS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Joymongers Brewing Co., 576 N. Eugene St., Greensboro.
How far: 3-4 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces, all welcome, in this coed group. Usually 10 to 15 minutes per mile, including some who walk.
Learn more: Kay Shore, frootloopsrun@gmail.com, or (336) 288-7071.
FLEET FEET ROCK RUNNERS TRAIL RUNNING GROUP GREENSBORO WEDNESDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays during spring and summer.
Starting lines: Various.
Learn more: 288-7071 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com or Facebook.
FLEET FEET GREENSBORO THURSDAYS
When: 6:15 p.m. Thursdays.
Starting line: Fleet Feet Greensboro, 3731 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro.
How far: 3 to 6 miles through Country Park and Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.
How fast: 6 to 10 minutes per mile.
Learn more: 288-7071 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
GIBB'S HUNDRED RUNNING CLUB
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Starting line: 504 State St., Greensboro.
How far: 5K, 5 miles.
How fast: All paces welcome.
Learn more: Gibb's Hundred Running Club on Facebook.
GREENSBORO RUNNING CLUB
When: GRC Sweet Run Series, 6 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 29; 7:30 a.m. Saturdays; 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting lines: Check Facebook for Tuesday locations; Saturdays, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., Greensboro.
How far: 2- to 4-mile routes on Tuesdays; 4-8 miles on Saturdays along the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway.
How fast: All paces welcome.
Learn more: Contact Greensboro Running Club on Facebook.
LITTLE BROTHER BREWING RUN CLUB
When: Meet at 6 p.m., run at 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: 348 S. Elm St., Greensboro.
How far: Variety of distances.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Junction 311 Endurance Sports on Facebook.
NATTY GREENE'S RUN CLUB
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Starting line: 345 S. Elm St., Greensboro.
How far: Variety of distances.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Natty Greene's Run Club on Facebook.
PIEDMONT PACERS RUNNING AND TRACK CLUB TUESDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays (track and field), 7:30 a.m. Saturdays (road or trails).
Starting lines: Tuesdays, Irwin Belk Track, 800 E. Lindsay St., Greensboro; Saturdays (with Blueliners), Spencer Love Tennis Center, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr., Greensboro.
How far: 2-5 miles Tuesdays (sprints, distance, throws), 5-10 miles or more Sundays.
How fast: 5 to 10 minutes per mile Tuesdays, 7 to 10 minutes per mile Saturdays.
Learn more: Kevin Gobble, info@piedmontpacers.org, or visit PiedmontPacers.org or the Piedmont Pacers page on Facebook.
PREYER BREWING RUN CLUB
When: 6 p.m. Thursdays (runs will resume during the spring).
Starting line: Preyer Brewing, 600 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
How far: 4 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Preyer Brewing on Facebook or get on the email list at preyerbrewing.com.
RUNCLUB
When: 6:30 p.m. Mondays (during Daylight-Saving Time), 6 p.m. Mondays (November-March).
Starting line: Sticks & Stones, Walker and Elam avenues, Greensboro.
How far: 3-4 miles.
How fast: 8-10 minutes per mile.
Learn more: RunClub on Facebook.
RUNNERDUDE’S FITNESS
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 a.m. Saturdays (Run the Boro group runs in May and June at 7 a.m.).
Starting line: 2309 W. Cone Blvd., Greensboro, behind Northwestern Plaza on the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, on Wednesdays, except for first Wednesdays, which are at Di'lishi Frozen Yogurt, 4016 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Saturday starting locations, when not at RunnerDude's Fitness, are posted near the end of each week at runnerdudesfitness.com.
How far: 4 to 8 miles Wednesday; 6 and 10 miles on Saturdays but routes for other distances available.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Thad McLaurin, 288-6155, runnerdude@runnerdudesfitness.com, runnerdudesfitness.com, Twitter @runnerdude_.
High Point-Jamestown
BADASS RUN CLUB
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Where: Brown Truck Brewery, 1234 N. Main St., High Point.
How far: 3ish miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Brown Truck Brewery on Facebook.
BLACK GIRLS RUN! HIGH POINT-JAMESTOWN
When: Mornings and evenings.
Starting lines: 4:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, The Rush, 4835 W. Wendover Ave., Jamestown (park near Subway); 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., High Point; 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 305 E. Parkway Ave., High Point.
How far: 3-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces ("no woman left behind").
Learn more: blackgirlsrungboro@yahoo.com; Regina McKinney, (336) 392-3197; Charissa Peterman, (336) 681-0425; Tara Owens, (336) 432-3315; Black Girls Run! Greensboro on Facebook.
FLEET FEET HIGH POINT POTENT POTABLES
When: 6:15 p.m. Thursdays.
Starting line: Potent Potables, 115 E. Main St., Jamestown.
How far: 2-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Fleet Feet High Point, 858-5580 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
FLEET FEET HIGH POINT PUB RUNS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Fleet Feet High Point, 2762 N.C. 68 North, Unit 111, High Point.
How far: 2-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Fleet Feet High Point, 858-5580 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
FLEET FEET HIGH POINT WEDNESDAY GROUP RUN
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Starting line: Fleet Feet High Point, 2762 N.C. 68 North, Unit 111, High Point.
How far: 2-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Fleet Feet High Point, 858-5580 or fleetfeetgreensboro.com.
FLEET FEET HIGH POINT SATURDAY BEGINNERS
When: 7 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting line: Gibson Park, 5207 W. Wendover Ave., High Point.
How far: About 3 miles.
How fast: Some walk-run, 10 to 13 minutes per mile.
Learn more: Leigh Earman, leighearman@gmail.com, or (336) 858-5580.
FLEET FEET ROCK RUNNERS TRAIL RUNNING GROUP HIGH POINT THURSDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Starting lines: Various.
How far: Variety of distances.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: (336) 858-5580 or Facebook.
JAMESTOWN RUNNING AND EXERCISE GROUP
When: Saturdays.
Starting line: 103 Gannaway Road, Jamestown.
How far: 3-10 miles.
How fast: 6 to 12 minutes per mile. Several runners take part and match up with someone their own pace. From a group member: "We are not an intimidating group. We've been known to stop at yard sales on the run. Pretty laid-back group with a couple of gazelles!"
Learn more: Lynn Montgomery, saylynn2018@gmail.com; visit the Jamestown Running and Exercise Group Facebook page.
Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE RUNNING CLUB
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 and 10 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting lines: Wednesdays, Triad Park, 9652 E. Mountain St., Kernersville (at the soccer fields); Thursdays, The Brewer's Kettle, 308 E. Mountain St., Kernersville; Saturdays, Salem Lake, 1001 Salem Lake Road, Winston-Salem (picnic tables).
How far: Variety of distances.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Allison Peters, competitiveracer33@gmail.com, or contact her through Facebook.
Winston-Salem
FIDDLIN' FISH RUN CLUB
When: 6:15 p.m. Mondays (group meets at 6 p.m.).
Starting line: 772 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem.
How far: 1, 3 and 5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces. "All runners welcome. We have some very quick runners and folks who take a more leisurely pace."
Learn more: Fiddlin' Fish Run Club on Facebook.
FLEET FEET WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 8 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting line: Fleet Feet Sports, 278 Harvey St., Winston-Salem.
How long: 40 minutes or 5 miles Wednesdays; up to 10 miles Saturdays.
How fast: Variety of paces. "All runners welcome. We have some very quick runners and folks who take a more leisurely pace."
Learn more: WeRunWinston.com.
FOOTHILLS BREWING FOOT SOLDIER RUN CLUB
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Starting line: Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Dr., Winston-Salem.
How far: 1-, 2- and 3-mile routes.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Foot Soldier Run Club on Facebook.
RUN MELLOW
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Mellow Mushroom, 314 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
How far: 1, 3- and 5-mile routes.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Mellow Mushroom on Facebook; mawwaters@gmail.com.
TWIN CITY TRACK CLUB MONDAY GROUP RUN
When: 5:45 p.m. Mondays.
Starting line: Meet on the sidewalk across the street from Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem.
How far: 5 miles.
How fast: Paces vary from sub-8 to 13 minutes.
Learn more: Chris Cutler, ccutler@triad.rr.com; TwinCityTC.org; watch for updates at meetup.com/TCTC-Running-Groups.
Notable: "We are a no-drop group," Cutler says. "We will try to have someone run with all participants, rather than having people show up and run alone, which defeats the purpose of joining a group run. We will also re-group at points along the way." ... While the runs are free, regulars might be encouraged to join the Twin City Track Club ($20 annual fee). If you're interested in this run, make email contact before showing up to get the most recent updates and to RSVP.
TWIN CITY TRACK CLUB TUESDAY TRACK RUN
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Hanes Park; meet on the sidewalk across the street from Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Learn more: John Strain, kstrain@triad.rr.com; watch for updates at meetup.com/TCTC-Running-Groups.
TWIN CITY TRACK CLUB WEDNESDAY GROUP RUN
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays during spring, summer, fall; 5:55 p.m. winter (JDL Fast track, TCTC members only).
Starting line: Meet on the sidewalk across the street from Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem, in spring, summer, fall; JDL Fast Track, 2505 Kimwell Dr., Winston-Salem, in winter (TCTC members only).
How far: Hill loop, track work or other route local depending upon daylight hours and group decision.
How fast: Group might divide depending upon pace desired. Paces vary from sub-8 to 13 minutes.
Learn more: Hhhugosson0@gmail.com; TwinCityTC.org; watch for updates at meetup.com/TCTC-Running-Groups.
Notable: While the runs are free, regulars might be encouraged to join the Twin City Track Club ($20 annual fee). If you're interested in this run, make email contact before showing up to get the most recent updates and to RSVP.
TWIN CITY TRACK CLUB THURSDAY LAKE RUN
When: 6 p.m. Thursdays (during Daylight-Saving Time only).
Starting line: Salem Lake, 1001 Salem Lake Road, Winston-Salem.
How far: Generally the full 7-mile loop.
How fast: From Danielle Deines: "The run is really open to interpretation for anyone who comes. The idea is just to get folks out there running together, and for those who want to do a tempo, to have someone nearby, also working hard, even if not running together. There are consistently some who show up just to run easy knowing that someone else will be there, and for the easy group, 7 miles at an 8- to 10-minute pace is fairly normal."
Learn more: Adam Bernot, avb100@gmail.com; watch for updates at TwinCityTC.org; meetup.com/TCTC-Running-Groups.
Notable: While the runs are free, regulars might be encouraged to join the Twin City Track Club ($20 annual fee). If you're interested in this run, make email contact before showing up to get the most recent updates and to RSVP.
TWIN CITY TRACK CLUB SATURDAY GROUP RUN
When: 6:30 a.m. Saturdays during summer; 7 a.m. at other times.
Starting line: William G. White Jr. Family YMCA, 775 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem, or Salem Lake, 1001 Salem Lake Road, Winston-Salem.
How far: 10-20 miles.
How fast: Paces vary from sub-8 to 13 minutes.
Learn more: Er Ralston, erralston@yahoo.com, or Garry Russ, garryrussmail@gmail.com; meetup.com/TCTC-Running-Groups. Because the location of the run could change from week to week, consult Ralston or Russ for the most recent updates.
Notable: "Saturday runs are no-drop," Russ says. "We'll regroup at points or split up if the paces are very different." ... While the runs are free, regulars might be encouraged to join the Twin City Track Club ($20 annual fee). If you're interested in this run, make email contact before showing up to get the most recent updates and to RSVP.
Burlington
BLACK GIRLS RUN! BURLINGTON
When: 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 1801 S. Church St., Burlington, and 7 a.m. Saturdays, Historic Burlington Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington.
How far: 3-5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces ("no woman left behind").
Learn more: blackgirlsrungboro@yahoo.com; Regina McKinney, (336) 392-3197; Charissa Peterman, (336) 681-0425; Tara Owens, (336) 432-3315; Black Girls Run! Greensboro on Facebook.