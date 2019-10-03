The list of the 72 accepted entries from the Triad, among 476 from North Carolina, into the field of 31,500 runners for the Boston Marathon on April 20, 2020 (followed by a gallery of images of Triad runners from the 2019 event):
Guilford County
Greensboro
Ayla Amon, 32, F
Fujiko Asato, 65, F
Cindy Barbour, 54, F
George Bene, 50, F
Bob Benko, 55, M
John Boschini, 30, M
Beth Deloria, 53, F
April Galloway, 34, F
David Gile, 51, M
Pat Hester, 67, M
Jay Jahnes, 40, M
David Kinsey, 48, M
Evan Logan, 40, F
Gebreselassie Nida, 45, M
Katherine Nunnally, 41, F
Miguel Perez, 44, M
Terrieha Romer, 36, F
Kenton Stamey, 60, M
Lori Stevenson, 46, F
Darrel Wells, 62, M
Browns Summit
John Reilly, 66, M
High Point
Alexandra Apple, 29, F
David Duggan, 53, M
Valerie Duggan, 44, F
Kim Gallimore, 64, M
Jerry Thompson, 55, M
Oak Ridge
Rosa Alonso-mckenzie, 54, F
Mark Lindsay, 49, M
Summerfield
Les Glasgow, 68, M
Matthew Rand, 53, M
Forsyth County
Winston-Salem
Terilyn Adams, 35, F
Philip Anderson, 57, M
Jack Badger, 26, M
Cory Boyte, 49, M
Jeremy Bush, 39, M
Kenneth Bush, 47, M
George Cleland, 27, M
Jade Costen, 46, M
Jessica Costen, 45, F
Christopher Cronan, 47, M
Karen Cuda, 40, F
Daniela Decristo, 26, F
Ned Erickson, 45, M
Caroline Hentzen, 26, F
Teresa Inman, 43, F
Herbert Krabel, 55, M
Frances Miller, 61, F
Keith Miller, 62, M
Nick Nothoff, 39, M
Peter Richter, 47, M
Penny Russ, 61, F
Hernan Sabio, 46, M
John Shilt, 40, M
Madeline Stambaugh, 25, F
Ann Steber, 29
Ben Stephenson, 30, M
Leslie Williams, 37, F
Clemmons
Ha Green, 43, F
Tim Istock, 66, M
Rosemary Lather, 63, F
Mitch Monroe, 58, M
Kernersville
David Smith, 65, M
Pfafftown
Joshua Caffey, 35, M
Elsewhere
Dobson
Alaina Cruise, 38, F
Elon
Stephen Stiegel, 41, M
Graham
Carmen Bork, 39, F
Hamptonville
Nathan Beamguard, 47, M
Mebane
Jenna Goodwin, 31, F
Joe Ozbolt, 65, M
Pilot Mountain
Amelia Holt, 30, F
Reidsville
Esayas Nida, 26, M
Thomasville
Brandon Harris, 33, M
Alexandra Apple
Alexandra Apple, left, with Patty Sorgius at the Boston Marathon.
Alexandra Apple
Alexandra Apple, left, with Patty Sorgius, former High Point resident Stephanie Butzer Rose and Californian CathyLee McNeill at the Boston Marathon.
Alexandra Apple
Alexandra Apple after finishing her second Boston Marathon.
Anna Spivey
Anna Spivey, second from left, with runners from Greensboro and elsewhere before the Boston Marathon.
Anna Spivey
Greensboro's Anna Spivey at her first Boston Marathon.
Jay Jahnes
Jay Jahnes finished the Boston Marathon in three hours and 14 seconds.
Darrel Wells
Darrel Wells before the start of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton.
Darrel Wells
Runners wait the start of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton.
Darrel Wells
Keeping feet as dry as possible was the mission before the start of the Boston Marathon.
Darrel Wells
The scene in Hopkinton, Mass., before the start of the Boston Marathon.
Darrel Wells
The CITGO sign in Boston signals one mile to go for Boston Marathon runners.
Darrel Wells
Darrel Wells closes in on the finish of the Boston Marathon.
Darrel Wells
Darrel Wells along the Boston Marathon route.
Darrel Wells
Runners at the end of the Boston Marathon.
Darrel Wells
Darrel Wells with his medal after the Boston Marathon.
Keith Gruchacz
Greensboro's Keith Gruchacz after finishing the Boston Marathon.
Keith Gruchacz
Keith Gruchacz, center, with his wife, Katie, and his brother, Adam.
Patty Sorgius and Alex Apple
High Point's Alex Apple, left, in both photos, with Kernersville's Patty Sorgius after they completed the Boston Marathon.
Patty Sorgius and Alex Apple
From left, Patty Sorgius of Kernersville, Alex Apple of High Point, former High Point resident Stephanie Butzer Rose and California CathyLee McNeill.
Michael and Lori Stevenson
Greensboro's Michael and Lori Stevenson at the Boston Marathon expo.
Ken Williams
Greensboro's Ken Williams on Boylston Street near the finish line at the Boston Marathon.
David Gile
David Gile with his family after he finished his ninth consecutive Boston Marathon.
David Gile
David Gile at packet pickup with his wife, Kristin, and 16-year-old daughter, Claire. From Gile: 'My 17-year-old daughter, Olivia, took the pic, while 11-year-old Griffin was headed to gear bag and shirt pickup. He was in a rush to get to his favorite store in Boston, Newbury Comics.'
David Gile
Greensboro's David Gile just past the halfway mark of the Boston Marathon.
David Gile
David Gile running in Wellesley, Mass., during the Boston Marathon.
Rosemary Lather
Clemmons' Rosemary Lather before the Boston Marathon.
Rosemary Lather
Clemmons' Rosemary Lather on the way to Hopkinton.
Rosemary Lather
The view from Rosemary Lather approaching Mile 14.
Rosemary Lather
Rosemary Lather approaching Newton late in the race.
Rosemary Lather
The lines were long in Hopkinton before the Boston Marathon began.
Rosemary Lather
Rosemary Lather's view of the tent area in Hopkinton.
Rosemary Lather
Ominous clouds hang over head at a water stop during the Boston Marathon.
Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.
