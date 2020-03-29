Trevor Stewart

Class
Junior in eligibility, senior academically
Superlatives
Runner-up at 400 meters at 2019 NCAA outdoor championship
Where he's sheltering
Spotsylvania, Va.
How he qualified
400 meters (44.25 seconds; standard, 45.20 seconds)
On the postponement
"We got to the NCAA indoor and it got canceled right in front of us. One second, everyone was warming up; next second, it was done. After that, we all just came home."
On how he's training now
"When we came back (from NCAA indoors), I went into rehab to get my body back together. Then everything got shut down. We were going to basically the same meets (as Kayla), except for the first one. ...
"I've been working on getting healthy, taking as much rest as I possibly can to actually get back to being as strong as I could be, along with doing body circuits and just maintaining focus and making sure I have a level head."
On what comes next
"I'm ready for it. At the end of the day, if it's pushed back, which it was, that means I have more time to prepare myself, which means I can push myself harder for a longer, extended period of time and come back out and drop something heavier than I have before."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.