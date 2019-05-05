Repositioned May 5:
Your Official 2019 Running Shorts Guide to Tracks in Guilford County.
A link to a Google map showing all of the locations, with addresses and (if needed) school phone numbers, is here.
What follows is a text version, but first a couple of additional things you’ll need to know:
- At the Guilford County Schools facilities (excludes Aderholdt and Irwin Belk), tracks are considered open except during school hours or during events taking place on the track.
- Though some tracks at Guilford County Schools are closed to the public for individual use, the school system does have a policy that allows group use, subject to a principal’s approval. Groups must fill out a request then adhere to school system policies outlined here.
- If you get to a track and find a surprise — like a locked gate or some impediment other than a hurdle — I’ve been told by Guilford County Schools officials that all of these are open. Send me an email, eddie.wooten@greensboro.com, and I’ll check it out.
A statement from Guilford County Schools regarding its facilities: "GCS makes every effort to open its tracks for public use. However, tracks will be closed to the public when in use for school events, for necessary maintenance and after sundown. Tracks are open for use by individual runners; running clubs should contact the school to inquire about facility-use agreements."
ADERHOLDT TRACK
Address: 2920 School Park Road, High Point.
Notes: Open sunrise to 11 p.m. daily. ... Closed during some public events such as track and field meets or football games. … Get updated information about closings at www.highpointnc.gov/pr/here.cfm.
IRWIN BELK TRACK
Address: 818 E. Lindsay St., Greensboro.
Notes: Open except while A&T teams are training (normally 2-6 p.m. during the college athletics year). … The track, which hosts national and international meets, features a Mondo Super X Performance surface.
ANDREWS HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 1920 McGuinn Dr., High Point.
School phone: (336) 819-2800.
DUDLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro.
School phone: (336) 370-8130.
EASTERN GUILFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 415 Peeden Dr., Gibsonville.
School phone: (336) 449-6311.
GRIMSLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 801 Westover Terrace.
School phone: (336) 370-8180.
Notes: A gate is open at the end of the walkway that leads from Campus Drive behind the tennis courts, past where the former swimming pool building stood.
HAIRSTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
Address: 3911 Naco Road, Greensboro.
School phone: (336) 378-8280.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point.
School phone: (336) 819-2825.
JAMESTOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Address: 301 Haynes Road, Jamestown.
School phone: (336) 819-2100.
KERNODLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Address: 3600 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro.
School phone: (336) 545-3717.
NORTHEAST GUILFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville.
School phone: (336) 375-2500.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 5240 Northwest School Road, Greensboro.
School phone: (336) 605-3300.
RAGSDALE HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Dr., Jamestown.
School phone: (336) 454-7400.
Notes: The track is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., although not during school activities. Athletics director Brian Herndon also says the track is occasionally closed for reasons such as field maintenance or other repairs, but he says runners and walkers then are welcome to use campus trails.
SMITH HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 2407 S. Holden Road, Greensboro.
School phone: (336) 294-7300.
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro.
School phone: (336) 674-4300.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 4364 Barrow Road, High Point.
School phone: (336) 819-2970.
WESTERN GUILFORD HIGH SCHOOL
Address: 409 Friendway Road, Greensboro.
Notes: Planned events would require school approval.
School phone: (336) 316-5800.