Age
41
Residence
Greensboro
Day job
Consultant, N.C. Department of Public Instruction
Why I run
"I had a little health scare and I just decided it was time to make some changes to live a healthier lifestyle. So I signed up for a 5K with Janes on the Run with Liz Lindsay. I did that 5K and then I did a half marathon within a couple months after that, so I caught the bug pretty early."
My runner's high
"It's the margin to disconnect from everything else. And the time and the space just to process life."
Hooked on triathlon
"I'd been running for about five years, and I'd done a couple of marathons. And it was apparent to me at that point that I was not going to do anything special in running such as qualify for the Boston Marathon. I'd run maybe just under a four-hour marathon at that point. I went to watch a friend in a triathlon and I just couldn't stand not having done it. The minute I saw all the gear and laying out the transitions, all the planning that had to go into it, I was immediately hooked. So I bought a bike within two weeks of that. I've done two full Ironmans (in Florida in 2017 and 2018)."
