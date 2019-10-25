Age
33
Residence
Greensboro
Family
Husband, August; sons, Jackson, 7, and Asher, 2
Day job
Manager, Chick-fil-A, Friendly Shopping Center
Why I run
"Running is my therapy. ... My sister introduced me to running (2006). The Gobbler 5K was my first race. And I just did it on and off until I really started running in 2015 after I had my son. I had to have some sort of – kind of like therapy.
"It has been really great for me. When I had my son, I wanted to get my body back. So my very first marathon was the City of Oaks in 2016 in Raleigh. It was the worst experience of my life. I said at the finish line, 'I'm never going to run another marathon.' And then I was like, 'I need a do-over.' And in April (2017), I ran the Rock 'n' Roll Raleigh and I did much better. I hit my goal, which was sub-four (hours). It's just been something that is just about me, because I am a mom of two boys. I work full-time in the mornings, and my husband and I actually work opposite shifts. We're almost single parents, co-parenting, but still together, of course. So this is something that is just about me."
The Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13
"I made the rookie mistake. I went out way too fast because the buildings are so tall, so the GPS on the Garmin was not working properly. So I had no idea what pace I was going. And I was so late to my corral that I could not find my pace group. So I started out way too fast and then I ended up kind of bonking halfway through. I finished in 3:30:25 and I missed the Boston goal (her age-group standard is 3:30). I didn't BQ like I wanted to.
"It was very windy, but the weather was perfect. It was about 38 degrees when we first started, I'm not sure what it was with the wind. Coming from training in like 90 here and going to that was glorious."
The runner's high
"Because I'm usually very tired after work, I'm like, 'Oh, I have to do my intervals today.' And I'm dreading it this whole time. And then I go out and do them and I'm exhausted. But after I hit all my paces – and sometimes even if I don't – after the workout is done, oh, it's such a good feeling. I typically function better after I get in a run. I'm more productive, more able to do things around the house, than if I hadn't run 8-10 miles."
From Russia and the Soviet Union to the United States
"(Grew up in) Nizhny Novgorod, and in the Soviet time it was called Gorky. I was put in an orphanage when I was 9, and I was adopted when I was 11 (by Susan and John Rand, formerly of Greensboro).
"I didn't know any better, so to me it was normal. My birth dad died when I was 5 months old and my birth mom was an alcoholic and she had maybe some drug issues, too. I was raised in a very chaotic lifestyle. Homeless.
"But when I went into the orphanage, my whole life turned around. I was in the home setting with kids, and our orphanage was one of the best city because it was privately owned. We had food, we had activities, we had TV, we had video games. I miss it."
