Ages
Suzette: 60
Johnny: 59
Day jobs
Suzette: HondaJet Pilot Training Coordinator at FlightSafety International
Johnny: IT manager
Family
"We have five beautiful daughters between us!"
Why we run
Suzette: "Mental therapy, to stay fit and healthy."
Johnny: "To stay fit, and I enjoy running with friends."
How we got started
Suzette: "One Sunday afternoon in July 2011, Patty Sorgius invited me to come run with a new running group that she had just started called the Sweaty Bettys. I was not a runner at all but went out to join her on a whim. I ran/walked 3 miles and was totally exhausted. After that, I became interested in improving, so I kept running and trying to improve my endurance and speed."
Johnny: "I had been playing basketball regularly but kept getting injured. A friend at the gym asked me to come out for a run, and at first I was reluctant. I finally decided to go, and I thought it would be a great way to stay in shape since I was not playing basketball anymore."
Our runner's highs
Suzette: "People that inspire me. I have too many to name. Some runners have inspired me because they have overcome physical problems and conditions. Some have overcome mental barriers that held them back, but they challenge themselves to accomplish what they never dreamed they could."
Johnny: "My runner’s high is traveling to new cities and running the city for the first time. There is no better way to see a city than to run it."
