Age
50
Residence
Greensboro
Family
Wife, Kristin; daughter, Olivia, 18; son, Daniel, 16; son, Griffin, 12.
Day job
Vice president of operations, XPO Logistics
Why I run
"Because it's simple. All you've got to do is pop out of bed, throw on some shoes and run. ...
"I run to keep my energy up. The camaraderie of running with other people. Being a good example for my family. And really it's just a constructive habit rather than some of the destructive habits I had years ago. A good way to stay out of trouble."
My runner's high
"Usually you get it post-run, after I'm done; that's always a good time. But I guess I find that when I've trained right for the distance, and I'm eating right and I'm not sick, and I run at a pace that I think I can maintain for probably 25 percent more than the distance I'm intending to run. And when I hit the halfway mark, and I'm still really confident about my pace and how I'm feeling, then usually I can expect to feel a boost around 80 percent through the run, that I've got it. My confidence is overwhelming. I'm getting excited about the finish. And that's when I can sometimes feel that second wind kick in and take me. But that obviously that doesn't happen all the time. But when I get it right, it's terrific."
On qualifying for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand
"It's all based on how many people raced in your age group (at Ironman 70.3 North Carolina in Wilmington on Oct. 19). They divvied up 40 slots, and they were distributed based on your gender and age group, based on how many competitors were in each each grouping. Mine was the 50- to 54-year-old group for the males, and they were allocated three slots. The top three finishers qualified in that race, so I was able to come in second (4:28:09 for a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bicycle ride and 13.1-mile run).
"Being a runner, I'd always had a strong run kick. And in previous years, I had really just tolerated the swim. Get out of the water, and then play catchup the whole time, catching up on the bike, and then really hope to have something left to kick in on the run. And this year, working through E3 Endurance and their masters swim program, putting in a lot more time on swimming and was able to take 20 percent off my swim time this last year, just by putting in extra time in the pool. And that helped me get in a position where I didn't have to completely rely on my run and I could bike in a comfortable pace and then set up to run as well as I did.
"My daughter has always been a fan of 'The Lord of the Rings.' She's an artist. So it's not the storyline that has fascinated her; it's the backgrounds and the set designs that have always fascinated her. And she has been asking to go to New Zealand and we were going to plan a trip, and I said, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do a trip and include an Ironman event to blend it all together and make it an extended stay?' She thought that was a great idea. So just over a year ago, we set our sights on getting ready for this Half Ironman with the World Championships in New Zealand. It was really exciting to have that kind of goal, put in the work and be able to deliver on race day as you had hoped.
"So we're going. I gave her my commemorative coin. She's super-psyched. We've been planning where we want to visit."
