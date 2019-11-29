Age

9

Residence

Eden

Family

Dad, Jim; mom, Dionne; brother, Ashton, 12

Day job

Fourth grade, Central Elementary, Eden

Why I run

"I did a running club with my school (in first grade, 2016). And then I did GO FAR, and that got me into running.

"I liked it because it gives me a lot of hills and it gives me a bunch of competition. I would start off slow, then when you got to the hills, you can just shoot straight up the hills."

My first half marathon, the Greensboro Half

"I thought I did good (1:46:52, 79th place, first in 14-and under age group). I liked the hill at the last part. I liked sprinting in because we got those cool medals. 

"The hills were a bunch of competition. My dad told me 'to never stop running and you'll get through it.'

"It was fun."

And fun in the rain, too

"I liked it, because if I didn't have it, I would be all sweaty. But with the rain, it cooled me down." 

