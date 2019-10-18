Trails or roads?
"I actually do prefer trail races over road races. I'm not the fastest person. So when it comes to trail running, the terrain is a great equalizer. The terrain dictates your pace and requires a lot more overall strength instead of just raw speed like road running. I've found success in trail running, so I really enjoy that.
"When I first started running, I primarily ran on trails, but to get faster, you've got to do some roadwork. I try to do about 50-50, maybe it's 75-25 depending on what my goal is. But I do a lot of road miles now and then try to do two to three trail runs during the week if I can."
That other fast runner from Pfafftown ...
Have I got a runner for you...@craigathor pic.twitter.com/I5c9XOgPsx— DanLS (@lauerschu) October 16, 2019
"People used to say I look just like Craig Engels. And now he doesn't have a mustache anymore. He's not my doppelganger anymore."
Important Craig Engels update: the mullet and mustache are gone. pic.twitter.com/wcjup3j17r— Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) October 10, 2019
What I think about while I'm running
"Sometimes, we're constantly going, we're just moving at a hundred miles per hour throughout the day. And when I get out for my run, I can process everything and go back through and think about the day I had and the day I'm going to have."
What I've learned about myself through running
"You are much more capable than what you think. Sometimes we put limitations on ourselves. And through running, I've found that when you think you're done, you're really not done. You can keep on going."
Words to the wise
"To just not give up and whatever you start, finish. There are always going to be roadblocks or hurdles. And it's just something that we all have to go through. But once you get through and get to the other side or get to the finish line, it's a great feeling. Keep on going, and just do what you love."
