What I think about while I'm running

"It depends on the day and how tired I am. Sometimes I try to work through problems while I'm running. Sometimes I day-dream. And other times I just kind of reminisce or visualize myself in my next race."

What I've learned about myself through running

"We are capable of so much more than we think we are. I mean, I've run times that if I had told myself 10 years ago I would run these times, I would not have believed it. I've learned that your limits of what's possible are much greater than what you think."

Words to the wise

"Never give up. You can do anything with hard work and determination and believing in yourself."

