What I think about while I'm running

"When am I going to be finished? What am I going to eat afterward? Usually, that's how I motivate myself. If I finish, I can eat this when I'm done."

What I've learned about myself through running

jeff busch 092719 disney

Jeff Busch during the Dopey Challenge at Disney World.

"It sounds hokey to say it, but I've learned if I set a goal, I can accomplish just about anything I set out to. If you had told me six years ago that I would run multiple marathons – and not only multiple marathons, I've done the Dopey Challenge twice now, so that's 5K, 10K, half and then a full in four days – if you told me that I would have been able to accomplish something like that, and run a marathon after running a half the day before, I would have told you, you're crazy. But I think back to that journey of going from basically physically inactive to where I'm at, running five or more days a week now. I often remind myself of that when something difficult comes up. If you can go from physically inactive to running five days a week rather easily, I can get through a lot of different stuff."

Words to the wise

"Find your own motivation. But once you want to get better at it, if you want to get better, find somebody or some group or a coach that can hold you accountable and get you better. You can can improve to a certain point just doing it on your own. But when you want to get over that next plateau, find an expert, find somebody who can really give you a plan and a way to get better. I spent the first year just getting used to running. I spent the second year doing whatever I thought was appropriate. And since then, I have had a training plan and a training partner to work with. It's when I've seen the biggest and most significant improvement."

