What I think about while I'm running
"Sometimes I have negative thoughts in my head, and I have to shift over to my goal. I dream of going back to Boston, but I've missed opportunities three times now to qualify for 2020. And I just missed my opportunity for 2021. So when I run, I focus on things that I can do to achieve that."
What I've learned about myself through running
"Be more of a risk-taker. I don't like people telling me, 'Oh, you can't do this because of this.' If you tell me that, I'm going to try to do whatever I can to do it, and even if it takes me five times."
Words to the wise
"Something that I'm actually struggling with right now is my love for running. I have been doing marathon training since 2018, where I decided I wanted to become faster and go a little bit to the next level. In the process of that, I became overtrained. I still enjoy running, but I've lost the joy and the social part of running. So I would suggest people not doing that because now I feel like I'm burned out and that probably plays into why I'm missing my goals. So my goal for this year, since I ran Chicago, is to actually find the joy in running. I don't know if I want to run a marathon for another year."
