On being a poster child for running at PTI

"When I heard about it, I was like, 'Wow!' I didn't know I was going to be put up there."

What I think about while I run

"I usually think about how good of a job I'm doing. I know I'm doing good stuff for a 9-year-old."

What I've learned about myself from running

"That I like all of the competition."

Words to the wise

"Never give up and keep on running."

