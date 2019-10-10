What we think about while we run
Suzette: "I try to have happy thoughts and remind myself how grateful I am to be able to run."
Johnny: "I think about work and family. Sometimes I work through problems in my head."
What we've learned about ourselves through running
Suzette: "After 23 5Ks and traveling with Johnny for most of his 100-plus half marathons, I decided to do my first half in 2014. I signed up and then was very excited and very scared. I did not know if I could do it. After completing that first half, I felt like I could do anything if I worked hard and believed in myself."
Johnny: "I am at my best when I challenge myself. Friends can help motivate you and help you through hard times when you think you have nothing left to give."
Words to the wise
Suzette: "First, I would suggest that new runners find a running group that they feel good about. You will meet some wonderful, positive people and make lifelong friends. The running community has the most positive, encouraging, happy people I have ever met. The bonds I have formed with fellow runners is what I treasure most about running. Second, I would say never stop setting goals for yourself. Keep challenging yourself!"
Johnny: "Increase your speed and distance gradually and take rest days. Most of all, make it fun!"
