What I think about while I'm running
"It's probably the one time that I have as close to no thoughts as ever, which is probably why I like it so much. I usually am running with girlfriends. And I'm a bit of a talker, so we're usually chatting away. But when we're not, I'm very much interested in what I'm running past and very observant of the neighborhoods and streets and little animals. That's a nice break from daily obligations and business and all of those things.
What I've learned about myself through running
"One of them is just really discovering you can do so much more than you thought. With Thad's group, I've surrounded myself with people that I aspire to be like. And in each of these groups, whether it was the running school or Greensboro Running Club or Fleet Feet or Thad's group, it's correct and honest to say that there's so many people there that encourage others and lift each other up. Even on the Greenway, you run by people and they'll yell out 'good job.'
"And I try to do that. If I can encourage someone else who didn't think they would want to try running or want to try getting out there and giving it a go, if I could encourage or inspire that to happen, then I think that would be huge. Just having had a few friends who would come out to Run the Boro, at my urging, 'Hey, come out and join us.' And they would come out, whether they were walking or running. And I had quite a few that came out to walk, one of whom was my husband. That, to me, is more exciting, maybe, than accomplishing the goals, just knowing that you have helped someone else figure out something that excites them, too."
Words to the wise
"Always set your sights on a new challenge. And surround yourself with people that you aspire to be like.
"I"m very appreciative and thankful regularly. I consider myself very fortunate, very blessed, to have found my way into running and particularly with this running community that is so encouraging and inspiring."
