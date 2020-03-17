Residence
Winston-Salem
How she qualified
3:17, 2019 Boston Marathon
Where she was in training
"I actually wasn't going to be able to run since I was recovery from a posterior tibial tendon tear. I tore it last summer but didn't get it properly diagnosed until December with an MRI. Maybe I'll be able to run now! ... Last long run was 45 minutes: 4 miles with 3 minutes running, 1.5 minutes walking. Far cry from last year's training with 60-70 mile weeks! ... My husband and I ended up going to Boone for the weekend and we did a three-hour hike at Moses Cone Memorial Park on Saturday."
What she'll do now
"I'm definitely planning to participate in the Rambling Runner virtual races this spring and summer!"
Boston in September?
"I'm really hoping I can run the fall Boston – once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! – but with some other commitments in the fall, I'm not sure I'll be able to!"
