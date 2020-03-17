Residence
Winston-Salem
How she qualified
3:02, Boston Marathon, 2019
Where she was in training
"Training was complete. I was tapering for Wilmington on March 21 with the plan to run it fast. Then take a down week, then two more hardish weeks for maintenance, then a one-week taper to Boston. ...
"I run long on Fridays. March 13, I was supposed to run 10-12 (taper long run) but ran 16 (my favorite long-run distance) because my race was canceled the day before."
What she'll do now
"Keep running. But, without schedule pressure. Life is going to look very different for me without the routine of school (three kids). I wish I already had a Boston qualifier. That is my one ongoing concern. As it gets warmer, the possibility of running the fast race I wanted decreases dramatically. If I jumped into a race in the next few months, it would be for the purpose of having a qualifier. "
Boston in September?
"Yes. Literally rescheduled my hotel in the middle of that 16-miler referenced above (I had Twitter notifications set to alert me when the announcement was made). I was hoping for later fall. It will be hot in early September and will be hard for me train for with three kids at home during the summer. I will probably use Boston as a long run (and qualifier) and then plan to run something faster in November. I just hope nothing prevents me from running in September because I will be out 2020 and possibly 2021 (and end my six-year streak)."
