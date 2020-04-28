Age
37
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Day job
Departmental project manager, Wake Forest PA Program
My headline
"Putting one foot in front of the other throughout life, motherhood and running."
Running superlatives
"Twelve Marathons (two sub-three hours), many half marathons (which is my favorite distance to race) and all the 5Ks and 10Ks I can find (I love races!)"
Did you know?
"Mom to 3 girls + 1 bonus daughter + 1 dog (super-Doug). Our last daughter was born two months ago (on my birthday!) and our oldest daughter is a freshman in college at High Point University. Running has kept me sane throughout the past few months as we navigate through this time of finding a 'new normal' with four kids at home."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"I'd love to contribute 70 miles total, or just participate as much as I realistically can! The track is 20 minutes away, so each of my runs require a lot of prepping in the household so Mom can be away for 1+ hours, but it is worth it. The kids see me doing something healthy, they get their special time with dad, and they enjoy welcoming me back home."
