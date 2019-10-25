What I'm doing when I'm not running
"I'm working. I'm doing homework with my son. Or just playing with them."
Running tribe
"I have a few people. Mike Wright is one. Sometimes Cindy Barbour. My work schedule is weird, so I don't get to run with as many people as I want. I used to do a lot of the RunnerDude's group runs on Saturdays. My favorite is Run the Boro.
"I have three brothers here. But one of my brothers, Matthew Rand, is running Boston in 2020. He really is an inspiration to me because he's very similar, very competitive. He puts a goal in front of him, and he will chase that goal until he gets it and doesn't give up, and I admire him. He's just a good guy."
Shoe
"Brooks Glycerin."
Mornings, afternoons or evenings?
"I am a morning runner. However, since my work schedule doesn't always work with that, I typically run in the afternoon."
Roads or trails?
"Roads."
Workout I hate
"Weightlifting. But I don't do it, so ..."
Workout I love
"I love intervals. I love speed work. It's my game."
Hype music
"I listen to variety, all types of different music. I'm from Russia. I was born and adopted when I was 11 and brought here, so I still speak Russian. So I listen to some Russian, like pop boy bands, that I listened to as a child, so that specifically hypes me up. But I also listen to all types like Backstreet Boys. People are probably gonna laugh. I listen to 'Hamilton,' Broadway. And the 'Phantom of the Opera' song that comes on -- it motivates me. ...
"A song that really lifts my mood and gets my legs moving is 'Danza Kuduro' by Don Omar."
Pre-race meal
"I have to have a little bit of coffee, but not a whole cup. And a banana."
Post-race indulgence
"Everything. Coffee. I get my full cup of coffee after that. And I love sweets. That's why I run."
Brush with greatness
"Just being surrounded by all the runners that I've met. They all inspire me in their own ways. I spent 2018 literally chasing Alicia Rider. I would go in a race and I'm like, 'Oh, she's there. I'm not going to beat her.' But she was my inspiration. She would get first, I would either get second or third, and she helped motivate me to be better without even knowing it. We introduced ourselves at one race, and now we're good friends. She fights RA, and she's able to run super fast and stay humble through the whole process. That's inspiring to me."
Race everyone must do
"Boston."
Up next
"I'm signed up for the Craft Half in Winston in April."
