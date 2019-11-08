What I'm doing when I'm not running
"I enjoy photography, and cooking and baking. Playing with my kids."
My running tribe
"Right now, it's kind of sad. My tribe is my dog, Luna (a Weimaraner). And last year, I had joined the Ridge Runners team under Jennifer Disney, and it was great. It was a lot of fellow moms that live in Oak Ridge, and this year, my schedule just hasn't worked out that I can join them. So I really miss running with them, but I sort of have a virtual tribe. The Oiselle team has where you can join their team and we all just kind of cheer for each other on social media. And they have local meetups, too."
Running shoe
Altra Escalante
Morning, afternoon or evening?
"Morning is the best time to get it in. It's taken me years to perfect the art of waking up super-early. I mean, the military definitely helps. But I've finally gotten to the point where the alarm goes off and I can usually drag my butt out of bed. And if I don't, the dog barks, so she helps me, too."
Roads or trails?
"I like both. It's easier to do the roads in the neighborhoods. That's what we do most days. But when I have time on the weekends, I'll go to some of the local trails."
Workout I hate
"Hate is a strong word. I can enjoy long runs, but usually they give me a hard time. It's hard for me to be patient and run for more than an hour. So long runs are probably what I would say."
Workout I love
"I love speed work. It makes me feel strong and powerful. And I also like yoga and strength training, but I haven't been making time for those."
Hype music
"Lately, it's the song 'Never Give Up' by Sia."
Pre-race meal
"I'll either have white rice with an egg, or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white bread."
Post-race indulgence
"Probably something sweet like a slice of cake from Maxie B's."
Brushes with greatness
"I got to meet Deena Kastor a few years ago when she came to Fleet Feet in Winston. I met Des Linden at the Richmond Half Marathon. So that was pretty cool, too."
A race everyone must do
"Locally, Ultimate Runner would be the one that everyone should do. Although you have to be kind of a super-competitive, hard-core runner. And then not locally, I would say the Army Ten Miler."
Last race
Shea's Chase 5K.
Next race
"Race No. 7 in the Trivium Race Series (Nov. 23). I'm going to do the 5K instead of the half marathon."
