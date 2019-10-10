Running tribe
Suzette and Johnny: "High Point Pub Runners. We have been lucky to be members from the beginning.
Shoes
Suzette: "Brooks Levitates are my favorite right now."
Johnny: "Brooks, Asics, Hokas, Sketchers."
Morning, afternoon or evening?
Suzette: "I do two short runs of 3-4 miles twice a week in the evenings and a long run every weekend. Sometimes I run with the Badass running group on Tuesdays at Brown Truck Brewery in High Point."
Johnny: "I do two short runs of 4-6 miles twice a week in the evening and my long run is 10-13 miles usually on Saturday mornings."
Roads or trails?
Suzette and Johnny: "Roads, greenway, Salem Lake. We enjoy Thad McLaurin’s RunnerDude group runs in Greensboro.
Workouts we hate
Suzette: "Hill repeats."
Johnny: "Speed work."
Workouts we love
Suzette: "Yoga."
Johnny: "Long runs at a slower pace."
Hype music
Suzette: "I usually don’t run with music."
Johnny: "Sometimes I run with music, but it depends on my mood. I even like slow or classical music on a long run."
Pre-race meals
Suzette: "I like fish and vegetables the night before a race."
Johnny: "McDonald's burger and fries and a Diet Coke."
Post-race indulgences
Suzette: "Pizza and beer!"
Johnny: "Anything chocolate and a Diet Coke."
Brushes with greatness
Suzette: "I was really proud of my first half in Savannah 2014. I wanted to do a sub-two-hour half. I had trained very hard. Johnny was my trainer. I did 1:57:11, so I was thrilled."
Johnny: "I was proud of my PR of 1:39:04 at Myrtle Beach."
Races everybody must do
Suzette: "Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half."
Johnny: "Marine Corps Marathon."
Last race
Suzette: "Carolina Brewsfest 2019."
Johnny: "Cannonball 2018. I decided to take a year off from racing to get my love of running back after years of constantly training."
Next race
Suzette: "Feeding Frenzy in Morehead City in November. I am also training for the Ramblin' Rose Triathlon in August 2020.
Johnny: "Hilton Head Half in February 2020."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.