Running tribe

Suzette and Johnny: "High Point Pub Runners. We have been lucky to be members from the beginning.

Shoes

Suzette: "Brooks Levitates are my favorite right now."

Johnny: "Brooks, Asics, Hokas, Sketchers."

Morning, afternoon or evening?

Suzette: "I do two short runs of 3-4 miles twice a week in the evenings and a long run every weekend. Sometimes I run with the Badass running group on Tuesdays at Brown Truck Brewery in High Point."

Johnny: "I do two short runs of 4-6 miles twice a week in the evening and my long run is 10-13 miles usually on Saturday mornings."

Roads or trails?

Suzette and Johnny: "Roads, greenway, Salem Lake. We enjoy Thad McLaurin’s RunnerDude group runs in Greensboro.

Workouts we hate

Suzette: "Hill repeats."

Johnny: "Speed work."

Workouts we love

Suzette: "Yoga."

Johnny: "Long runs at a slower pace."

Hype music

Suzette: "I usually don’t run with music."

Johnny: "Sometimes I run with music, but it depends on my mood. I even like slow or classical music on a long run."

Pre-race meals

Suzette: "I like fish and vegetables the night before a race."

Johnny: "McDonald's burger and fries and a Diet Coke."

Post-race indulgences

Suzette: "Pizza and beer!"

Johnny: "Anything chocolate and a Diet Coke."

Brushes with greatness

Suzette: "I was really proud of my first half in Savannah 2014. I wanted to do a sub-two-hour half. I had trained very hard. Johnny was my trainer. I did 1:57:11, so I was thrilled."

Johnny: "I was proud of my PR of 1:39:04 at Myrtle Beach."

Races everybody must do

Suzette: "Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half."

Johnny: "Marine Corps Marathon."

Last race

Suzette: "Carolina Brewsfest 2019."

Johnny: "Cannonball 2018. I decided to take a year off from racing to get my love of running back after years of constantly training."

Next race

Suzette: "Feeding Frenzy in Morehead City in November. I am also training for the Ramblin' Rose Triathlon in August 2020.

Johnny: "Hilton Head Half in February 2020."

