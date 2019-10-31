What I'm doing when I'm not running
"I'm either working, traveling. Swimming or biking. And then it's either a family trip, family meals, or we play a lot of games together as a family as well, so I really value that family time. And then most importantly, I try to get at least six hours to eight hours of sleep."
Running tribe
"The E3 Endurance team. And then occasionally with biking with Monte Brackett and Mark Gatehouse's riding groups over the weekend. And then the Trivium races that are put on by Libby and Richard Swor; the people that attend and go out to those are pretty regulars. I consider those the three groups that I work out with."
Shoe
"I train in the adidas adios and race in the Nike Vaporfly 4%, which I think I'm sold on."
Morning, afternoon or evening?
"Clearly the morning."
Roads or trails?
"Roads."
Workout I hate
"Weighlifting for sure. Any bike ride over 80 miles."
Workout I love
"There's two. One is anytime just going out for a simple run, doing a reverse-split 8-mile run, kind of the right distance. I feel good after those runs. Triathlon-related, Clancy came up with one that I like to do before a long Ironman. It's a 30-mile bike, 5-mile run, and you repeat that three times. You end up with 90 miles biking and 15 miles running and a lot of transitions."
Hype music
"When I do the long-distance running, I can put on Florence + The Machine or Bon Iver. It doesn't get me too excited where I blow up but it keeps me at a nice, steady pace."
Pre-race meal
"A little bit of coffee, a small bowl of oatmeal, two hours before. If that's not available, a Clif bar and Gatorade."
Post-race indulgence
"The Burger Spot. Or Monterrey Mexican."
Brush with greatness
"Our sports allow us to compete on the same courses as the greatest in the world. So running the Boston Marathon with Meb in 2014. On the same day, same course, running in some of these Ironmans with Mirinda Carfrae, world champion from Kona, and getting to do the races on the same day with these outstanding pros. It's really something special about running and triathlon that makes the sport unique."
Race everybody must do
"A 5K."
Last race
"Ironman 70.3 North Carolina."
Next race
"Ironman Florida on Saturday. And then it's offseason. Get prepped for the Boston Marathon next April."
