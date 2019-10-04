My running tribe
"Most frequently, Emily Thompson and Susan Davis. That's a decade-old running relationship."
Running shoe
Brooks Launch
Morning, afternoon or evening?
"Usually before the sun comes up."
Roads or trails?
"Roads."
Workout I hate
"Any cross-training."
Workout I love
"Mile repeats. Brutal mile repeats."
Hype music
"Break My Stride," Matthew Wilder
Pre-race meal
"Pizza. Cheese."
Post-race indulgence
"Usually what sounds good is greasy, salty French fries."
Brush with greatness
"Qualifying for Boston."
Race everybody must do
"Marine Corps Marathon. By far my favorite marathon."
Last race
"Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon."
Next race
