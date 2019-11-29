What I'm doing when I'm not running
"I usually practice doing 5Ks some nights, and the rest of the day I'm running and playing with my friends."
My running tribe
"I met these four people. I like to run with Pat Abbott, Kenton Stamey, Tom Lipscomb and Michael Koballa. They help me by pushing me. They pushed me to stay with them."
Shoe
"Adidas."
Roads or trails?
"Roads."
How I get ready to run
"You know how they stretch their legs out and they put both feet flat and they push up against something? That stretches out my muscles. And then when they put their hand against something sturdy and they just kick their leg up and back; that helps my muscles also."
Hype music
None, but "I listen to Bruno Mars."
Pre-race meal
"I eat the night before and then on the way to races I'll eat a little biscuit (butter)."
Post-race indulgence
"I usually get candy. M&Ms. My mom and dad say to get sugar; I don't know why."
Favorite food
"Cheese pizza."
Best book I've read
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" (Jeff Kinney).
Last movie I saw
"The Fast and The Furious."
Favorite TV series
"Wipeout."
Favorite video game
"I like GTA. Grand Theft Auto. You get to rob cars."
Editor's note:
Running Shorts: "That's not a good thing to do once you get older, right?
Blake: "Yeah."
Brush with greatness
"I just like being around the people I've met."
Look what I did
"The thing I'm most accomplished about is I usually place 20th or under."
Last race
Running of the Turkeys on Thursday in Greensboro. Finished in 20:53.4, a 6:44 per mile pace and good for 22nd place overall and first in age group.
Next race
Jingle Jog 5K, Dec. 21, High Point
