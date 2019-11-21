What I'm doing when I'm not running

"Spending time with my husband and family."

My running tribe

"That would be Snoa Garrigan, Susan Carboneau, Donna Kirkman, Bobbi Steed, Charissa Peterman, Jane Kelman. Certainly the RunnerDude's group."

Shoe

Saucony Ride

Mornings, afternoons or evenings?

"Morning is the favorite."

Roads or trails?

"Roads."

Workout I hate

"1200s."

Workout I love

"Double hill repeats."

Hype music

"I've got two playlists. One of them is '80s hip-hop and rap. And the other one is gospel music. When I was in the last 3 miles of my marathon, I was listening to Kirk Franklin-type gospel music. Not exactly what you would envision, but very inspiring (laughs)."

Pre-race meal

"One piece of toast with peanut butter and honey on it. And a banana."

Post-race indulgence

"A large Starbucks coffee and Chick-fil-A nuggets with Chick-fil-A sauce."

Look what I did

"The marathon."

Race everybody must do

"I ran the Austin Half Marathon, and that was a really neat experience. I don't know if I'd say everybody's got to do it. But I really enjoyed it, and it was very hilly. What a great city, and it was a very well-done race. Really diverse music groups along the way. Just super nice."

Last race

"Indianapolis Monumental Marathon (Nov. 9)."

Next race

"I'm planning out next year's race schedule. I had planned to be running the Wilmington Historic Half (Dec. 7). Thad said no, it's a little bit too soon, too close to your marathon. So I've deferred that until next year. My goal would be to run probably three half marathons next year, and then I'll start again with another full the year after."

