What I'm doing when I'm not running

"Just spending time with family."

My running tribe

"We have a group called the Knob Joggers, a reference to Pilot Mountain. It's a group of us, and we run trails."

My shoes

"Inov-8 and adidas."

Mornings, afternoons or evenings?

"Any time I can."

Workout I hate

"The one I don't do."

Workout I love

"I love a fartlek."

Hype music

"I love '80s movies, so it has to be Sammy Hagar, 'Winner Takes it All' (movie, 'Over the Top,' 1987)."

Pre-race meal

"I love Chinese food, so beef and broccoli with white rice."

Post-race indulgence

"Beer. Foothills Brewing's got some good ones."

Brush with greatness

"Finishing a 50-miler within a torn ACL is a brush with greatness (Iron Mountain 50 miles, Damascus, Va.)."

Race everyone must do

"Quest for the Crest 50K, in Burnsville, N.C. If anybody is into trail running and beautiful mountains, that's definitely a race to do."

Next race

"I'm thinking about signing up for the Pilot Mountain Goat (Dec. 21), the 7-miler. Also, I'm thinking about doing the Warrior Creek Half Marathon (Dec. 14), which is in Wilkesboro, and that's a trail race as well."

