Age

43

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Montreal

Day job

Contracts manager

My headline

"Husband, father, coach and adventure endurance athlete (founded the G.U.U.B.R in 2016)."

Athletic superlatives

"Got into endurance sports as a way to get fit and lose excess weight. Discovered a passion for a healthy lifestyle. … It's all about mindset and enjoying the journey. Century mountain bike races, 100-mile ultramarathons, Ironman triathlons, 5000 mile relay team member. Looking for the next adventure"

Did you know?

"I celebrate my birthday each year by running my age (run starts at midnight!)"

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Complete each run one lap at a time. Lead by example and support my teammates. Strengthen my mindset."

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

