Age
43
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Montreal
Day job
Contracts manager
My headline
"Husband, father, coach and adventure endurance athlete (founded the G.U.U.B.R in 2016)."
Athletic superlatives
"Got into endurance sports as a way to get fit and lose excess weight. Discovered a passion for a healthy lifestyle. … It's all about mindset and enjoying the journey. Century mountain bike races, 100-mile ultramarathons, Ironman triathlons, 5000 mile relay team member. Looking for the next adventure"
Did you know?
"I celebrate my birthday each year by running my age (run starts at midnight!)"
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Complete each run one lap at a time. Lead by example and support my teammates. Strengthen my mindset."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.