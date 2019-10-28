The Shea's Chase 5K, benefiting Mental Health Greensboro and staged in memory of Shea McKenna, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
The race will begin and end at the Stacks courtyard at Revolution Mill, 2001 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Nearly 450 runners are already signed up.
McKenna ended his life in June 2014, just short of his 28th birthday.
"He was so alone with his battle to understand what he was feeling and experiencing and didn’t know how to communicate it," his family wrote on the race web site in their first telling of his life story. "We didn’t know what to do to help him. We supported him and loved him and listened to him but we couldn’t save him."
Five years have passed, and the family has offered an update.
"We have learned that time does not blunt the pain of loss but has included the new experiences and sustenance of strong love which has allowed survival and continued joy in life," a statement reads. "For sure, our individual and collective strengths have been tested. Increasingly, though, we are able to reduce thoughts of 'what could have been' and cherish the special time we shared with Shea and enjoy how that time and his spirit continue to touch us and many others."
The family adds: "On the positive side, we have seen strong progress in community and societal awareness, empathy, and education over this half decade. Progress is being made in identifying effective therapies including drugs in many cases, but also the immense value of shared experience as with peer support, and an environment increasingly recognizing the signs of distress and managing them with better understanding and greater empathy."
Click here to read more about Shea McKenna.
Click here to read the family's full update.
Click here to learn about resources available from Mental Health Greensboro.
Click here to learn more about the Shea's Chase 5K and to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.