A&T's nationally ranked track and field teams have nailed down the first seven of their entries for the NCAA championships based on performances tonight at the East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Fla.
Rodney Rowe, Trevor Stewart, Akeem Sirleaf, Akeem Lindo, Tori Ray, Kayla White and Cambrea Sturgis are qualified for the national meet June 5-8 at Austin, Texas. So are Chantz Sawyers of Greensboro, for Florida, and Tamara Clark of High Point, for Alabama.
Competition will continue Saturday at Hodges Stadium, with more Aggies, including relay teams, looking to qualify for additional berths in Austin.
The A&T men are ninth and the women 12th in the most recent national rankings by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Men
110 hurdles: A&T's Michael Dickson (13.88, 18th) moved into Saturday's round. A&T's Robert Miller (14.15) did not advance.
400: A&T's Stewart, as he did in the first round, led the way (44.77), and Sirleaf (45.80; sixth) and Sawyers (45.66; fourth) will join him in Austin.
100: A&T's Rowe (10.16; sixth) clinched a spot in the national championships.
400 hurdles: A&T's Lindo (50.42; ninth) qualified for the national championships. Reidsville's Elliott Graves (51.11; 17th) and A&T's Chase Bonham (51.55; 20th) did not advance.
200: A&T's Rowe (20.39; third) and Sirleaf (20.63; 10th) moved into Saturday's round.
Women
100 hurdles: A&T's Madeleine Akobundo (12.97) moved into Saturday's round. Teammates Paula Salmon (13.90) and TeJyrica Robinson (DNF) also competed.
400: A&T's Ray (52.35; seventh) qualified for the national championships in Austin.
100: A&T's White (11.11; second) and Sturgis (11.17; fifth) earned berths in the national championships, as did High Point's Clark (11.24; seventh). The Aggies' Kamaya Debose-Epps (11.48; 20th) did not qualify.
200: A&T's Sturgis (22.76; second), White (22.90; third) and Debose-Epps (23.18; 11th) all moved into Saturday's round, as did High Point's Clark (23.01; sixth). White won the NCAA championship, the first in A&T history, at the distance during the indoor season.
Pole vault: High Point University's Nathalie Elliott (12-10¼) did not advance.
3,000 steeplechase: High Point University's Famke Heinst (10:09.40; 13th) missed a berth in Austin by one place and 0.51 second.