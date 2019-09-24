Sept. 28: Salem Lake 30K, 7 Miles and 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem.

Sept. 28: Trivium Triad Running Series: Miles for Matthew 10K and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro.

Sept. 28: Greensboro Run-Walk for Autism 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.

Sept. 28: Omega Sports Race Series: Heroes Red and Blue 5K, 6 p.m., Greensboro.

Sept. 29: Run with the Cows 5K, 2 p.m., Reidsville.

Sept. 29: Healthy Kids Running Series, 3:30 p.m., Summerfield.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

