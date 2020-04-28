Age

38

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Houma, La.

Day job

Anesthesiologist

My headline

"Striving to maintain weekend warrior status."

Athletic superlatives

"Guaranteed podium spot on the wrestling mat or up until 100 meters. All bets are off beyond that."

Did you know?

"I met my wife, Elle, while buying a pair of Asics at Off 'N Running."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Speed work ... Elle’s words. Sub-8:30 mile pace ... mine."

