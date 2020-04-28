Age
38
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Houma, La.
Day job
Anesthesiologist
My headline
"Striving to maintain weekend warrior status."
Athletic superlatives
"Guaranteed podium spot on the wrestling mat or up until 100 meters. All bets are off beyond that."
Did you know?
"I met my wife, Elle, while buying a pair of Asics at Off 'N Running."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Speed work ... Elle’s words. Sub-8:30 mile pace ... mine."
