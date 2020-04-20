The small towns, the scream tunnel at Wellesley College, the left turn onto Boylston Street and the finish line will be there for Boston Marathon runners on another day.
The 124th edition of the world's most famous foot race was postponed from today until Sept. 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five runners from the Triad joined me on a Zoom conference this morning, when they would've been getting into position to start the race in Hopkinton, Mass., to discuss qualifying, their expectations and favorite memories of the course and the Boston experience and their favorite elite marathon runners.
They also share their observations about the Triad running community during this break from not only Boston training or road and trail races but even the group run.
Watch the video to see and hear from these Boston Marathon entries:
- Cindy Barbour, Greensboro
- John Boschini, Greensboro
- Jeremy Bush, Winston-Salem
- Teresa Inman, Winston-Salem
- Evan Logan, Greensboro
