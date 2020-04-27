running shorts rountable 042720

The team of nearly 50 runners who are chasing a world-record relay distance of 5,000 miles is approaching the halfway point.

Runners have been circling the track at Northern Guilford High School continuously since 8 a.m. April 15, and the team is expected to cross 2,500 miles early Tuesday morning.

A handful of the team's runners gathered via a Zoom teleconference this afternoon to discuss the relay; social distance practices during the COVID-19 pandemic; the balance among work, home and running; and what they think about while turning lap after 400-meter lap.

  • Jody Nelson, a veteran of the Boston and New York City marathons and the winner at the Blackbeard's Revenge 100-mile race in March 2019.
  • Jen Goff, winner of the Myrtle Beach Marathon in 2019, a coach for the Fleet Feet Streakers and a former Lehigh runner.
  • Elle Ellender, who ran collegiately at UNCG.
  • Darian Smith, a veteran of 100-mile races who has led the team with 165 miles completed.

