Four of the key figures in the Greensboro running community joined me this afternoon for a Zoom teleconference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and their small businesses.
I'm joined on a debut Running Shorts Roundtable by:
- Benji Jones, co-owner with wife, Hope, of Jones Racing Company.
- Mike Clark, co-owner with wife, Elaine, of Junction 311 Endurance Sports.
- Rich Swor, co-owner with wife, Libby, of Trivium Racing.
- John Dewey, owner of Fleet Feet Sports in Greensboro and High Point.
They shared their thoughts on these topics:
- Adjustments they've had to make as small-business owners.
- How they've maintained engagement with the customers and runners.
- How the running community can help them.
- Where they've found inspiration in the running community.
I'm grateful for what these four, and others, do for runners. I think you'll find their insights enlightening.
