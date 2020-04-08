running shorts roundtable 040820

The road- and trail-racing calendar is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

Four of the key figures in the Greensboro running community joined me this afternoon for a Zoom teleconference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and their small businesses.

I'm joined on a debut Running Shorts Roundtable by:

  • Benji Jones, co-owner with wife, Hope, of Jones Racing Company.
  • Mike Clark, co-owner with wife, Elaine, of Junction 311 Endurance Sports.
  • Rich Swor, co-owner with wife, Libby, of Trivium Racing.
  • John Dewey, owner of Fleet Feet Sports in Greensboro and High Point.

They shared their thoughts on these topics:

  • Adjustments they've had to make as small-business owners.
  • How they've maintained engagement with the customers and runners.
  • How the running community can help them.
  • Where they've found inspiration in the running community.

I'm grateful for what these four, and others, do for runners. I think you'll find their insights enlightening.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

