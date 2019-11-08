runners vila cover 110819 new

The Runners profile, highlighting an athlete in the Triad, is posted on Friday mornings at Running Shorts. The nation will observe Veterans Day on Monday, and today we salute Kernersville resident, U.S. Military Academy alumna and U.S. Army veteran Vanessa Vila.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments