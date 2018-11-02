Runners: Tanya Hackney
TANYA HACKNEY
Age
49
Residence
Colfax
Day job
Value analysis administrator, Cone Health (supply chain strategic sourcing)
Why I run
"I started running in 2014. I knew I needed to do something as far as exercise. Move more. I had tried different Zumba classes, which were fine. But because I work for Cone, I saw them advertise the Women's Only Running School to get people prepared for the Women's Only 5K. I thought, 'I can do this, maybe.' I went to the first little session thinking I was just going to go and get information to see if this was something that I could do. There were so many people, they were excited, people were there from the Greensboro Running Club, they had people from Fleet Feet. I saw a lot of people that I knew. I signed up, thinking, 'I'm going to try this, but if it doesn't work, it just doesn't work.'
"The other thing was my oldest daughter (Duncan) graduated from high school in 2014, and I thought, 'I'll have a little bit more time on my hands with just one child (Demi) at home.' Both of my girls were active: One played basketball (Duncan), and one (Demi) played soccer. My husband (John) has always done stuff. But I had never done anything athletic. I never played sports in high school (in Greenville, S.C.). ...
"I was really nervous about the assessment run. I talked to my family, who laughed at me, by the way, when I said I was going to do this, because they know me. My girls were like, 'Don't go out there trying to outrun everybody. Just find a pace, stick with it, it's OK if it's slow.' I did the assessment run, and still thinking, 'I'm just going to take this as far as it can go.' Got assigned to a team, and I absolutely loved the training with the Women's Only Running School. My first coach was Rebecca Sarver. She was amazing, and the team that I ended up on was amazing. I completed the first session, and my family kept saying, 'She's not going to do it. She's not going to do it.' But I did. I did the 5K that year and I loved it. I felt so accomplished.
"We continued to run even after that. Enough that it kept me going. It ended up being something I knew I could do by myself if I needed to. Fast-forward to the next year, and I signed up for the Women's Only Running School again. It was a little bit faster, I was a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more confident. Got on a team with great coaches: Lori Stevenson was my coach. Our assistant coach was Renee Barber, who I knew from working at Cone. A friend of mine who also works at Moses Cone, Kendra Hiatt, was on the same training team. We encouraged each other like everybody else. That was the same year the race ended up having to be canceled. Somewhere during the training, Kendra said to a group of us, 'We should do a half marathon.' I was like, 'No way. ... It's all I can do to get this 5K done.' Several of us thought about it, and I thought, 'Well, maybe.' I agreed to do a half marathon. We started talking about it that January, and several of us agreed to do the Downhill at Dawn Half Marathon at Ridgecrest in June. Kendra found us a training plan. I hadn't been able to run for a few days, so the first time I was able to catch back up with Kendra, I said, 'How far are you going today?' She said, '10.' By Mile 5, I thought I was going to die. It was really hard. I felt a little defeated, but I thought I could do this. The next week, I went out by myself and did 10 miles, and I felt so accomplished.
"I'm learning along the way that I really enjoy this. I enjoy being outside much more than I thought I ever would. I enjoy the high that I get from running. I enjoy how it makes me feel when I'm done. So I did my first half marathon in 2016, and it was great. I loved it. That's how I really had the bug to keep going. And the great people that we've met.
"The next year, I thought, 'I don't need to do the Women's Only Running School because I need to be training differently for more than 5Ks.' During one of our long Saturday runs, we did Run the Boro. I had never met Thad (McLaurin); I didn't know anything about RunnerDude. I was impressed with the group of people that he was able to pull together. That day, I had to do 9 miles; 4 or 5 miles in, Kendra wasn't feeling well, so Thad encouraged her to go ahead and stop. I really needed to complete the longer distance, so Thad and another runner went with me. I was floored, because two people I'd never met before agreed to continue running the distance with me.
"I was trying to figure out what I needed to do to keep this going. I knew I needed to attach to a group. Kendra signed up for RunnerDude's Fitness, and I said, 'I'm signing up, too.' I do RUNegades on Monday; I do speed workouts. On Thursdays, I do Tabata. I have fallen in love with the group of people because they're so encouraging. I've met some of the most amazing people through running. Enough so that I like to encourage other people.
"I've done four half marathons, a couple of 10Ks, doing City of Oaks (half marathon) on Sunday. I kinda keep going. My family teased me, but they stopped teasing me after a while. My younger daughter was a soccer player, so she was used to running a little more distance than our basketball player daughter. The first time I did a 5K, she ran it with me. I said to her, 'Don't worry about me. If you need to leave me, go ahead.' She said, 'Oh Mom, I won't leave you!' Of course, she ended up leaving me on the course, which was perfectly fine. After I had trained a little bit and I was feeling more confident when it was time to do the next one, she ended up not being able to do it with me, but she did a few training runs with me. We did Running of the Balls together, and by that time my level of confidence had increased a bit. I said, 'Demi, if you have to leave me, it's OK.' She said, 'I won't leave you.' I said, 'Well, let me make it real clear to you: I might leave you.' And she thought that was the funniest thing.
"I realized this past Christmas that I had really arrived with my family and they considered me 'The Runner' because my stocking, instead of being filled with candy and really nice things, had Gu, a pair of Feetures socks and a little skullcap. I was like, 'Yes!' It was the best year. ...
"I like to eat, and running allows me to eat. I know I'm going to run, so I get to eat the things that I like to eat and not necessarily beat myself up about it later."
A typical week
"I try to do two races a year, so I give myself a little bit of break. During those times, it's four days a week. I'm doing speed workouts on Mondays, I'm running on Wednesdays, I'm running on Thursdays, and I'm doing my long runs on Saturdays. Distance-wise, that's anywhere from 10 to 20 miles in a week."
Favorite place to run
"I like Country Park (and Military Park) and the greenway. If I have to, I know I can do that by myself. I know that I can just go over there and knock out however many I need. We did Run the Boro this summer, so I like a lot of different areas, through downtown and seeing all of the different areas Thad put together on the run. I like to see stuff.
"Last year I did the Savannah Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon, and I just thought that route was amazing because part of it was in town and there were so many people out."
Faster, higher, stronger
"Because of the speed workouts we do on Monday nights, there are so many different workouts that I've learned. Thad does hill repeats, where we're typically in the tunnel (along the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway beneath Cone Boulevard) and it's up and down that hill. I can just get it done and I feel good about it in the end."
Life pursuits
"I enjoy reading, just to get away. I like reading fiction. ... An author I like is Kimberla Lawson Roby; I've read a whole series she's done over the last 17 years about a corrupt preacher. It's solely fiction. That's how I escape; total fiction. Just laugh and go 'This is ridiculous, this is not real.' ... Every now and then, I'll do self-help, but I really just enjoy reading a good book to make me laugh out loud, to make me cry. ... My church family (Love and Faith Christian Fellowship) is pretty important. We're pretty active."
My running inspirations
"I've just been impressed by so many people. People that have disabilities or illnesses but they still get out there and run. I think about Alejandra Marquez; she's a Type 1 diabetic and she has to run with a pump. She gets out there and she gets it done. Or people that are injured. I'm amazed at what people will push through because they enjoy running so much. They will push through pain and think 'this will get better if I just keep going.'
"I can't say enough good stuff about Thad. I've never met anybody quite like him in his field. You can tell that what he does is truly his gift and he loves it. He's one of the best people to encourage, to push, to do whatever you need but to make sure you meet your goals."
What I've learned about myself through running
"I'm my own competition. The group that I deal with; we don't compete with each other. We all really compete with ourselves. If I push even when it's hard and I'm going up a hill or I feel like I want to stop, all I have to do is put one foot in front of the other and pump my arms and I can go.
"It surprises me that four years later I'm doing it, and doing it to this extent. I can do it. If I haven't been able to run, honestly, my body craves it. I can feel myself going, 'Go run. Just get out. Just get in what you can.' And I feel better, so I know that it's a release for me. It's my time to get out and take care of me so that I can be better for everybody else."
Look what I did
"Completing as many half marathons as I have and that I can run 10 miles and that's like a norm for me. I never imagined that would be me."
Something I still want to do
"I still don't think I'm ready to do a marathon. The time that it takes for the training is more than I have. But my goal now is to do the Salem Lake 30K in September."
Up next
"After City of Oaks, I will take a little break. My husband and I are celebrating our 25th anniversary, and we're going to take a trip. After that, I'll get right back to running and won't have another half marathon until the spring."
Words to the wise
"Just try. Don't give up. ... Just put that one foot in front of the other. And pump your arms. Your legs will go where your arms go. Just try. People will be amazed at what they can do."
Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.