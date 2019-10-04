Susan Laney was one of two Greensboro residents, with Kristin Sagar, who were among 46 worldwide to come up one second short of being accepted into the 2019 Boston Marathon field.
In 2018, while beating the standard of three hours and 45 minutes for her age group, Laney's best marathon time of 3:40:09 left her out of 2019 Boston; she needed to have run a 3:40:08 to have been part of a field that was capped at 30,000 runners.
For the 2020 race, organizers dropped the standard in her age group to 3:40. Another registration cycle has just ended, and Laney remarkably faced an outcome almost as cruel: Four seconds short. Laney again beat the standard to qualify with a 3:38:25 at the Wrightsville Beach Marathon; to have been accepted in a field of 31,500, she needed to have run a 3:38:21.
Laney is the subject of today's Runners profile.
The Warmup
Age
41
Residence
Greensboro
Day job
Consultant, N.C. Department of Public Instruction
Why I run
"I had a little health scare and I just decided it was time to make some changes to live a healthier lifestyle. So I signed up for a 5K with Janes on the Run with Liz Lindsay. I did that 5K and then I did a half marathon within a couple months after that, so I caught the bug pretty early."
My runner's high
"It's the margin to disconnect from everything else. And the time and the space just to process life."
Hooked on triathlon
"I'd been running for about five years, and I'd done a couple of marathons. And it was apparent to me at that point that I was not going to do anything special in running such as qualify for the Boston Marathon. I'd run maybe just under a four-hour marathon at that point. I went to watch a friend in a triathlon and I just couldn't stand not having done it. The minute I saw all the gear and laying out the transitions, all the planning that had to go into it, I was immediately hooked. So I bought a bike within two weeks of that. I've done two full Ironmans (in Florida in 2017 and 2018)."
Speed Work
My running tribe
"Most frequently, Emily Thompson and Susan Davis. That's a decade-old running relationship."
Running shoe
Brooks Launch
Morning, afternoon or evening?
"Usually before the sun comes up."
Roads or trails?
"Roads."
Workout I hate
"Any cross-training."
Workout I love
"Mile repeats. Brutal mile repeats."
Hype music
"Break My Stride," Matthew Wilder
Pre-race meal
"Pizza. Cheese."
Post-race indulgence
"Usually what sounds good is greasy, salty French fries."
Brush with greatness
"Qualifying for Boston."
Race everybody must do
"Marine Corps Marathon. By far my favorite marathon."
Last race
"Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon."
Next race
The Cooldown
Boston: Four seconds short
"I joked with everyone, there would be no second to spare. That I would not have a conversation with you where I'd lost a second.
"And that did bear out. There were no seconds to be found on this course (Wrightsville Beach Marathon, March). It was a big PR, like a minute and 40-something, and I finished third in my age group. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought those were things that I would accomplish. But I remember that last mile thinking, 'You're going to run so hard that you will never question whether there was another second out there.' I continue to feel great about that race. For me, it was almost a perfect marathon. I ran even splits until about 24. Then, you know, the fight to the finish.
"I spent a long time not even knowing if I could meet the new standard. My time from Myrtle Beach, which was a PR at the time, wasn't under what would be the new standard (3:40 for her age group). So it was an accomplishment just to meet the new standard for a runner like me who is not guaranteed anything like that.
"For that day, my 'A' goal was to be about three minutes under the standard. My 'B' goal was about 90 seconds. And then, obviously, I would be happy to just be at the standard. So I just I told myself that if I was between 90 seconds and three minutes that I would run another marathon to try and better my time before registration.
"(FindMyMarathon.com) aggregates all the qualifiers throughout the year, and so it became apparent early on that the new standard was not going to really decrease the number of qualifiers. I didn't feel good about my chances. I signed up for the Erie Marathon, which was two weeks before the registration window. But I've been struggling through an injury (osteitis pubis) during the buildup to Wrightsville. And it really just set in in early June. So I resigned myself that I wouldn't be running a marathon this year (before Boston registration), and I would just have to stick with what I had.
"I was in the middle of a staff meeting. Typically, the announcement comes out kind of later in the afternoon. I didn't think I was going to get in, so I was very surprised at how upset I was. So I made a quick exit. And it took me probably about 30 minutes to really to get myself together. And I think I was so upset because it was so close. They increased the field size, which is what got me so close.
"Being so close to something just really brings on its own special kind of pain."
What I think about while I run
"It runs the gamut from a whole lot of nothing to the most serious things ever."
What I've learned about myself from running
"I've learned that I'm quite scrappy. And that I do not like defeat."
Words to the wise
"You never regret running. You never regret having gone for a run."
