Susan Laney was one of two Greensboro residents, with Kristin Sagar, who were among 46 worldwide to come up one second short of being accepted into the 2019 Boston Marathon field.

In 2018, while beating the standard of three hours and 45 minutes for her age group, Laney's best marathon time of 3:40:09 left her out of 2019 Boston; she needed to have run a 3:40:08 to have been part of a field that was capped at 30,000 runners. 

For the 2020 race, organizers dropped the standard in her age group to 3:40. Another registration cycle has just ended, and Laney remarkably faced an outcome almost as cruel: Four seconds short. Laney again beat the standard to qualify with a 3:38:25 at the Wrightsville Beach Marathon; to have been accepted in a field of 31,500, she needed to have run a 3:38:21.

Laney is the subject of today's Runners profile.

