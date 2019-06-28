PETE BARUSIC
Age
49
Residence
Oak Ridge
Day job
Home health physical therapist, Encompass Health
Why I run
"I always ran a little bit. Nothing spectacular, go-out-and-run-around-the-neighborhood type of thing. And then I looked in the mirror at 39, it was September of 2009, and said, 'I think I want to do a half marathon.' I had never run more than 8 miles ever. And started training. And then right around that same time, August, September, my son became sick. He had unexplained fevers, stomach ache. They kept telling us it's a virus. So we did that for probably six weeks. And then I did the Cannonball half marathon that year. Everybody was going to go, my family's going to go, and my son was so sick that morning, again, high fever. I ran the half marathon thinking about him, because I had a high school friend, around the same age as Matt, that had cancer, had stomach pain, unexplained. They thought it was his appendix; ended up having cancer. And he died before he graduated from high school. And so that always stuck with me. Matt's middle name is actually Nick, after him. And the whole thing, I'm like, 'OK, God, are we going down this road?' So the whole time I'm running, teamindure was formed in my mind right there. And then came home and immediately took him to the High Point Med Center and said, 'Look, we need answers.' They finally did a CT scan, and it looked like he had signs and symptoms of Crohn's. He was diagnosed, like two months later, December, before his 14th birthday He was diagnosed with Crohn's. We at least had a diagnosis. It wasn't cancer, but still something he'll have for the rest of his life. ...
"He's been pretty lucky. He's not taking anything (medication) as of right now. And it's just a day-to-day type of thing. Something can flare it up that he can't control, and then he's going to have to deal with the symptoms."
A typical week
"I do a little bit of everything. I am not the traditional, get-out-there-and-run-every-single-day. I may run three days a week. I'm part of the Triad triathlon team. So I do any runs and bike rides that they have that I can fit in my schedule. Some weeks, I may only run 10 miles; some weeks, I may run 25 to 30 miles. Just depends on what I'm training for. I partly went into triathlons just because my body can't handle running the 40-50 miles a week. I did Marine Corps (Marathon) in 2013 and 2014, and I went into both of those just pretty beat up even though I was only running three to four days a week. The mileage was just too much for for me, so I tend to do better when I cross-train. So now I'll bike maybe two, three days a week. Swimming's probably been the biggest thing now even though it's the thing I hate the most. Through teamindure is the only reason I can do it. I just put my head in the water and just swim and just know that whatever I face in the water, the miles are not the same as my friend who had breast cancer."
Favorite place to run
"Typically the greenway, but I'd say Salem Lake (in Winston-Salem) is probably my favorite. That 7-mile loop, a little bit of everything, shaded especially with the heat here. I just like running around the lake; I need to see water. Anywhere there's water is a good thing. ... The other place I do like to run is we've gone up to Pilot Mountain. It's rocky; just a different terrain."
Life passions
"Teamindure is pretty much my passion. My goal is to just try to do what I can to help other people, and myself included, to honor others with with long-term health issues. Fundraising is always a fearful thing. I was going to do it years ago, and it's overwhelming to know that I'm responsible for this amount of money if I can't raise it. This year has been eye-opening. It's been very exciting just to talk to people and and try to set up fundraisers and try to do these things and and tell people what we're doing and why we're doing it. So I've really enjoyed enjoyed doing that."
About the Summer Solstice Ultra Relay
"I am a parent of a son (Matt) who has Crohn's disease. He's 23 now; he was diagnosed when he was 13. My mother was recently diagnosed with Crohn's disease as well; she's in her 70s. I started triathlons back in 2015. I've always wanted to do a full. I've done three half Ironmans; I just did Eagleman. If I'm going to do it, let me see what charities are out there. Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is actually the partner charity for Ironman Chattanooga, the full, in the fall. I ended up signing up with them as well to do Eagleman two weeks ago, which is a half. And I happened to mention to two of my friends, Joe Matthews and Walt Maxwell, 'Hey, I'm thinking about doing this for charity, would you be interested in doing it?' And they both jumped on it without any hesitation. It works better when you do it as a team instead of one. We all can help each other out. When someone's doing real well, that helps us all. And you kind of pick up the slack. We're doing a joint fundraiser; we're trying to raise $20,000. We have been doing events all over town. We partnered with Fleet Feet, we partnered with Omega Sports, we partnered with CoreLife (Eatery). We've done probably eight different fundraisers, and we decided, 'OK, what are we going to do to kind of finalize, what's our last thing we want to do?' We first started as a 24-hour run and then ... fell back and said, 'Let's do a summer solstice run.' Summer solstice was actually last week; we moved the event to this Saturday because this works for our schedule. We're going to run from sunrise to sunset, and the three of us are going to take turns. We will run the first lap together, and then we're going to take turns running all day long. And then we'll finish up running the last lap together as well. We've asked people to come join us. I have a company called teamindure, trying to get people to step outside their comfort zone in honor of someone else with health issues, whether it's cancer or in this case for Crohn's and Colitis. So we're getting people to come out and join us. I'd love to have somebody on that 1-mile loop at Doggettville with us all day long. We made the registration $5, so it's cheap enough for families to come. And then we're asking people to make a donation on top of that, or to ask people to sponsor their miles: 50 cents a mile, a dollar a mile. This is hopefully our last major fundraiser because training for a full is pretty intensive.
My running inspirations
"Those around me with illness that have helped me keep going, helped me focus. As far as helping me to become a better runner, people in the Triad Triathlon Team: Simon Cloutier, Damien Rodulfo, just pushing me, knowing that I can do more. They've just done a 100-miler, and eventually that may be a goal. But just because you think you can't do it, you can do it. And then Gary Aramini. In the '80s, he ran across country for a friend who had cancer. It's been so inspirational just to get to know him over this past year. And he'll actually be at our event on Saturday. He's helped keep me grounded; his faith is incredible. He doesn't take any credit for anything he's done over the years and the amount of money that he's raised. And he's raised close to a million dollars for cancer research (Dana Farber). But he doesn't take credit for any of it; he gives all the glory to God. And it has been so inspirational to get to know him.
"Dick Rosen and Dot Sowerby. I have been lucky enough to help oversee the Senior Games track and running events for the past four years. I love everything about Dick Rosen's attitude and drive when it comes to running, especially at 89. I watched him year and after year improve on his 10K time on the hilly Country Park course. He does every dash, 5K and 10K and will let me know if he does not agree with his time. I anxiously await next year when he enters the 90-plus age group. Dot is in her 80s and prior to this year did almost every event, and she beat many of the 70-year-olds."
What I think about when I'm running
"I'm usually dedicating a mile to someone who has an illness. I have actually have a printer who has been printing up shirts for me for other people. Well, she had pancreatic cancer two years ago. So I started making her put her names on my shirt. So I basically just think about whoever it is that's going through a struggle, and while I'm struggling, I'm actually thinking about what they're going through. And I pray for them and think about them. And then I make a point when I'm done to shoot 'em a text or let 'em know, 'Hey, I was thinking about you.' Sometimes I do listen to music. Sometimes I do need to just escape and not think about anything. I'm a home-care physical therapist, so there's things that happen during the day and stresses and family stresses that sometimes you just want to go out there and just not think about anything and just focus on my cadence or the surroundings that I'm in."
Look what I did
"Completing for four marathons now. My goal is to be sub-four (hours). I was 4:08 at Tobacco Road. I'm close. My goal is to get under that four-hour mark."
Something I'd still like to do
"I am considering stepping up to maybe a 50K or a 50-miler. Saturday will be a good test. My goal is to try to get 50 miles in."
Words to the wise
"Whether it's coming down to thinking about somebody else who's struggling, that makes it easier. Or just to put one foot in front of the other or one pedal in front of the other. In swimming, you've just got to do one stroke at a time, one step at a time. It will get easier. I have a phrase I use: Through thoughts, prayers and action, the impossible becomes possible."