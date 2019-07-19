LESLIE SHULAR
Age
44
Residence
Greensboro
Day job
Rapid response nurse, Cone Health
Why I run
"When I ran in the Women's Running School (2014), I did it with a friend of mine, Cindy Roughgarden. I ran on treadmills through school, through nursing school, enjoyed it. 'Do this with me, you'll love it.' And it was really just to give back because her sister had breast cancer and passed away from it.
"I fell in love with running. It was a very rewarding feeling, knowing that you did something that was good for you, good for your body. It's good for your mind. And it was just something I wanted to continue to do."
A typical week
"Right now I'm just running; training will ramp up again in August. But when I am training, I was doing 20 to 30-plus miles a week. And right now I'm doing roughly 15 miles a week, trying to focus more on endurance and staying healthy.
"I prefer running solo just because a lot of times when I'm running, it's me trying to clear my head. On days that I need to slow my pace down and do what Jen (Goff, Fleet Feet Streakers coach) calls a recovery run, I try to run with others because I am apt to talk more and that slows me down. But when I'm by myself, and I get to thinking and trying to process life, I find that I run faster and I don't take the time to really allow my body to unwind and heal on its own."
Favorite place to run
"The greenway (Atlantic & Yadkin) gives you a variety of places. You can always branch off and go into other directions or other areas. There's plenty of rolling hills through there. A lot of great scenery, and chances are you going to run into at least one buddy. And it's nice to have that encouragement, 'how are you doing?' or 'good job,' 'good to see you out here.'"
Faster, higher, stronger
"I hate hill repeats because they're terrible in general. And each time I go out there, I feel before I can even get there, my mind has set me up for failure.
"I've always walked hills. And then this last year, I decided I would not walk hills. It didn't matter how slow I ran them, I was going to run them. Doing hill repeats, it makes me realize I'm a stronger runner than what I ever gave myself credit for. And just being able to do them: I'm finished, I'm done. I love 'em, love to hate them."
Life passions
"When I get Kane (7-year-old grandson), we usually are very busy. I make time just for him. On an average day, we are always outside. I buy him the very large dinosaurs and we get outside and do re-enactments of dinosaurs. We have dragons; we have dragon fights. He's very into whales, sharks, sea creatures of any kind. We build a lot of little Jurassic World or water cities. We'll go to Michael's and pick up some junk and we'll come back and take old cardboard boxes and break them down and make little areas, his own Jurassic World."
On the Women's Running School
"It's one of the most encouraging programs out there (a buildup to the Women's Only 5K Walk and Run). And it lifts women up. I've never seen anyone in the program putting someone down. There was a constant boost, 'way to go, you're doing a great job.' Running is a kind of a sport where you get out there and you think, 'I want to be this person, I want to run this fast.' The reality is you're not gonna run that fast. You may, but you're not going to start there. And they have a way of encouraging you to realize that you're just here, so one mile at a time, one step at a time. And you're doing this as a group. You establish friendships along the way."
My running inspiration
"Rick O'Reilly always made me feel welcome from day one at (Fleet Feet Sports) Streakers. Strangers is a large group, so it can be a little bit intimidating when you first go in there. At my first session, I really didn't talk to a lot of people. I just went, I ran, I met a few people, and Rick O' Reilly and Mandy Wahl happened to be the two that I did. And Rachel Meinel. He's always been encouraging. Throughout the years of running when I had come up with some injuries of my own, he always checked in with me, 'Hey, how's it going? Are you OK?' Last summer we taught a little school for Crazy Running. Sharing the knowledge with him and you learn something from Rick all the time. He's just always been an inspiration to me. When my first half came up, he bought me my first bumper stickers with 13.1 on it. And he gave me the gift and said 'you can't open it till after the run.' And I waited until after the run and opened it. It was really nice, very thoughtful."
What I think about while I'm running
"A lot of times, just life. I think about things I've accomplished, things I could do better, something I might want to improve. I think a lot about my grandson. He actually called me in my second half marathon about Mile 8. Everybody thought I was crazy for answering it. I was going uphill and wasn't running but so fast; it didn't matter, because his voice was exactly what I needed at that time. I think about work a lot of times, which is why I like to run by myself. I have a very stressful job: I'm the in-between person between the nurse and the doctor and I handle a lot of stressful situations. There's a lot of things I think 'could I have done differently?' But it's not that I beat myself up -- the good things about life, too. I enjoy the fresh air and enjoy the scenery. And I notice a lot about Greensboro I wouldn't normally notice if I wasn't running by myself and looking around."
Look what I did
"Finally after years of training, completing a half marathon. Throughout the years along the way, when I started running, I had started other things in life such as going back to school and getting my bachelor's degree in nursing and that put a damper on being able to train, working 12-hour shifts and school. And each time, I was not training properly, and I would always end up injured. And I never accomplished a half marathon. And when I started back this time at Streakers, I thought, 'please don't let me end up like that.' I don't want to be that person that always trains and never does it. Even though I wasn't very proud of my time at the Emerald Isle half, I was proud that I finished it. I was more proud of Cincinnati, the Flying Pig, more proud of my time there. ...
"My plan was to leave around 11 o'clock on Friday (driving solo to Emerald Isle, which was unplanned). Before I knew it, because I had some minor problems that had to be fixed on my car, it wasn't until 6:30 at night before I could even leave. I kept getting all of these text messages from everybody going, 'You've got this.' 'Don't worry about it.' 'Good luck.' And then out of the blue, I got this text message from Kathy Clark. I was telling her what I was going through, and she said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry. You're still driving.' She sent a random text message about an hour later and said, 'You're not going to win this race, but you will run it.' And at that moment, I was like, 'Oh, wow, I've been looking at this race completely wrong the whole time. She's right.' I got into Emerald Isle about midnight and in bed about 12:30 and back up at 5:30. I didn't get a lot of sleep and was dehydrated. Did not eat dinner. Ate a bagel for breakfast and tried to drink as much water as I could. But about mile 7 I could tell I was becoming someone I did not know. People around me were talking and their voices were really aggravating me. I started getting cold chills at mile 10, started get a very funny sensation all over. I was very upset and a whole different person, a very angry person, if you will. Rachel said, 'You need to shut up and pull yourself together. You got 3 more miles, girl: Suck it up.' It's what I needed to get myself through that last three miles."
Something I'd still like to do
"Doggettville is one of the things I've always heard everybody talk about, and I wanted to do it out of fun if nothing else. I think it's going to be a fun race. I don't think that any of us are really racing. It's a challenge for yourself of how many miles can you actually put in during that timeframe. The people that put it on are wonderful. It's not so much about getting out there and racing, but it's the fact that you're having fun and you're with all your other peeps that are having fun."
Up next
"Next Friday night I have the Greensboro Distilling through Trivium Racing. And then the Greensboro Growler Gallop."
Words to the wise
"Just to do it. Just to go out there and have fun and don't compete with anybody besides you, whether it's your friend or a stranger. I always put someone in my sight when I'm running and just try to be able to still see them. If I pass them, great. But if I can still see them all the way to the end, it gives me a little bit of challenge. And just enjoy yourself. Enjoy each race because it's a gift. One mile is better than no miles. And I hear a lot of people say 'I really wish I was this pace' or 'Do you know this person? They run so fast.' Being that middle runner is not so bad. And when you start trying to be the fastest runner, if it's not who you are, you're gonna end up hating the sport."