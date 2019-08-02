JUSTIN WAHL
Age
38
Residence
Greensboro (native of Pittsburgh)
Day job
Planning analyst, Volvo Construction Equipment
Why I run
"I had scoliosis as a kid; still have it. I was always told, 'No, you can't run.” I would do sports that didn't take a whole lot of sustained running, like tennis. I was a goalie in soccer and played a little bit of basketball. What motivates me now is that people said I couldn't. I have always felt better after I run with my back than before I started running a few years ago. I'm never going to be as fast as I’d like to be. I'm never going to have the lung capacity. My ribs press on my lungs. It is what it is. Then there are days when it's just tough to get out of bed, pain-wise."
A typical week
"I do (Fleet Feet Sports) Streakers with Jen, try to follow her plan. We run Mondays, Thursdays. I usually do trails on Wednesdays, and I try to do a long run on the weekend. Depends on when Mandy (his wife) works, trying to fit her in the schedule with Mara (their daughter) and how my body feels."
Favorite place to run
"Hanging Rock. I did the Pilot Mountain to Hanging Rock 50K (in 2017). When I started running five years ago, I thought a 5K would be as far as I’d ever go. It's really challenging. It's beautiful when you get to the top."
Faster, higher, stronger
"I like hill work. I hate it, but I like it. Since that race, my hamstring hasn't been as good as it should be and I haven’t run as much as I’d have liked to with a newborn, so I've had to ease off on the hills. I also actually enjoy track workouts, 200 to 400 meters, short stuff. I was one of the faster kids at my high schools: I ran a sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash in gym class, but I didn’t dare run any further."
Life passions
"My daughter, my wife. I want to get back into weights. That's another thing that I can't really do well with scoliosis, so I just have to do what I can. I used to play golf a lot; I'd like to get back into that a little bit but Mara and running have taken priority – and a good chunk of our money. It's tough to balance our schedules with both working full-time, both focusing on running ultramarathons and especially with Mara. We both want to spend as much time as we can with her, but we want to run.
"We do have a bunch of amazing friends. The whole running community, the Pub Runners and Streakers, are phenomenal. Ordinarily you'd have to be, 'Hey, will you please watch my kid?' Everyone is like, 'Hey, can I please watch Mara?' It helps that she's a really good baby. It's a great group of friends."
A former 6-handicap
"I grew up across from a country club. I'd come off the bus, eat a little snack, go over and play some golf till dark. I caddied on the weekends; I would carry a double loop in the morning, then go back to my car, grab my bag and play at least 18 more. And there were times when I skipped school (laughs).
"I like watching the other guys (on the PGA Tour), but there's nothing like Tiger. I've seen him a couple of times (in person), and I watched his latest Masters victory with Mara on my lap. That was a really cool moment I won’t soon forget."
What I think about while I'm running
"My work is busy enough as it is, so just clear my head, not think about anything other than 'this sucks; this sucks a lot.' 'When is the next downhill?' Where is the ice cream?'"
How Streakers has helped
"Community. Everybody is happy and encouraging. It's more 'let's do better' rather than 'I'm going to do better.'"
Look what I did
"Sticking with it. My doctors, and everybody, said I shouldn't, that one thing I shouldn't do is run a lot. And doing a 50K is pretty intense, and I'd like to do even more."
Something I'd still like to do
Fifty miles is my next goal but still building my mileage from not running a bunch last year."
Up next
"I'm going to do Doggettville in September. Thirty-one (miles for sure), 32 or as many as I can push my body to do. I'm going to do Pilot Mountain again; we're both going to try to do it."
Words to the wise
"Don't let anyone tell you can't. Whatever your goal is, make it a priority and you can do it."