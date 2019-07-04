Four men's runners, led by Chapel Hill's Cyrus Korir (14:16) broke 15 minutes, and Pamela Cherotich of Chapel Hill ran a 16:08 to take the titles this morning at the Rotary Club of Kernersville Fourth of July 5K.
The race annually features one of the fastest race fields in North Carolina.
Click here to see full results.
Men's leaders
1. Cyrus Korir, Chapel Hill, 14:16
2. Donnie Cowart, Winston-Salem, 14:28
3. Kipkoech Kirui, Chapel Hill, 14:52
4. Michael Banks, Charleston, S.C., 14:55
5. Harrison Kirigwi, Columbia, S.C., 15:18
6. Avery Martin, Greenville, S.C., 15:22
7. Stevven Anderson, High Point, 15:37
8. Chris Maxon, Thomasville, 15:47
9. Zachary Vaslow, Greensboro, 15:49
10. Ryan Woods, Boone, 15:56
Women's leaders
1. Pamela Cherotich, Chapel Hill, 16:08
2. Judy Cherotich, Chapel Hill, 16:42
3. Paula Pridgen, Charlotte, 17:27
4. Molly Nunn, Clemmons, 18:00
5. Shawanna White, Columbia, S.C., 18:15
6. Natalie Lawrence, Kernersville, 18:17
7. Kelley Riffenburgh, Durham, 18:55
8. Teresa Inman, Winston-Salem, 18:56
9. Hannah Oliver, Hamptonville, 20:00
10. Emily Potter, Southern Pines, 20:22