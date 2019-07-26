DINESH SOUNDARARAJAN
Age
33
Residence
Greensboro
Day job
District manager, Volvo Trucks (education in engineering); "I work in testing and I get paid for breaking things."
Why I run
"In February or March 2016, I saw a class was being announced at Volvo. Thad (McLaurin, RunnerDude's Fitness) had been doing this for years and I never thought about much it. One day, I saw the flyer and thought, 'Maybe I want to start running.' I tried to run years ago, five or six years ago, and I kept having some knee problems. And the doctor said, 'Don't run, or you'll ruin your knee.' I didn't try it again until I saw this beginners class at Volvo. And I thought would be a good way to to see if I can do it.
"The first three months was just trying to get to run a 5K without stopping. Thad started us off with run-walk. At the end of the race, I asked him, 'So what's next?' And he said he does some intermediate running classes at Volvo. So I signed up for that. About four or five months after that, there was nothing really to go on. He said outside of Volvo, he has the studio and he has this running group on Wednesdays and Saturdays. So he asked me to just come by on a Saturday for a long run. And I didn't know anybody other than other than Thad. I ended up running with some random people and had such good fun with them. I didn't know running can be so much fun. So I just said 'I'm gonna stick with it' and never regretted that decision.
"It was Thad's running community which kept me going. There's a good running community in the Greensboro area and the camaraderie with the fellow runners: I still don't like running by myself."
A typical week
"If I'm not training, it will be about 25 or so miles. So I run Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and I just recently started running Sunday. So four to five days is normal. Mondays I usually do the speed workout. Tuesdays I didn't used to do anything and then I started doing yoga about four or five months ago. Wednesdays is a steady run or some kind of a tempo run, 5, 6, 7 miles, depending on the training. Thursday, there's two things I do: Just one slow run, maybe 4 or 5 miles, and then I do the Tabata studio workout. Friday, I usually do ,yoga and Saturday's the long run day. Sunday used to be my rest day, and now I started doing recovery runs."
Favorite place to run
"My favorite place is the greenway because of the ease of access. I don't have to look at my phone and directions. And the shade. And there's a lot of runners usually on Saturdays."
Faster, higher, stronger
"The hill repeats are my favorite, and a lot of people hate them. Even when I'm doing my Saturday regular run I'll be going on a steady, slow, long-run pace and then I see a hill and start speeding up. I like hills to a certain degree but I don't like the super-long hills. When it's a quarter of a mile, I really enjoy hills. It works over different muscles in my legs and it gives me a change of pace."
Life passions
"I enjoy working on cars; I'm kind of a gearhead. Until about six months ago, I was living toward Winston Salem, where I had a decent-sized garage. My friends joke I have a small fleet of cars. I have an off-roading Jeep, a daily driver and a pickup truck, and they keep me busy between all the maintenance items they need. Growing up, we didn't have any cars, my hands-on working things pretty much ended up in a bicycle. Somewhere after college, I started collecting some tools and working on cars with a friend. And one thing led to the other. I don't do a big engine overhaul but I can change a few things. I've done some minor work on my Jeep and my other vehicles. I do try to help my friends if they have some small issues. I'm like the go-to diagnosis guy.
"I enjoy cooking. I also volunteer at the Guilford County Animal Shelter. I am kind of a dog person; I like being around animals."
On growing up in India
"Growing up, most of the places were meant for walking and bicycles. I've seen my hometown, Kanchipuram, change; nowadays, there are a lot more cars and buses. But you just you just walked down to the store to get your groceries. If you wanted meat, that didn't come from the grocery store. You went to the butcher shop and say, 'Hey, I want that chicken,' and they'll just cut it up and clean it up for you. I was telling my friends the other night I don't know if I can do that now. It's somewhat of a smaller town. I didn't have my own car until I came to the U.S. I had gotten my license when I was in college in India; I came to the U.S. about 11 years ago for graduate school (N.C. State). But I got my undergraduate degree in India (Anna University) and even then I had my license but I never had my own car. Everywhere I went my bicycle was the only mode of transport. I used to bike two hours a day when I was in high school. It was 30 minutes away, and I came home once in the middle. So it was two round trips, and it was 30 minutes each way."
Giving up meat, losing weight, running faster
"In February, I had about three marriages to attend in about two weeks. So I went home (to India) and mom (Sivagami) was cooking. I wasn't doing any of the cooking, and it made me realize how much less meat I was eating. It made me think, why did I start eating so much meat lately, the last 10-15 years of my life. I moved out of my hometown when I was 16. I started eating more meat once I moved out, and it made me think of some of the food choices I made. And so I decided, when I came back from that, I'm just gonna see if I can eat less meat. And within a week, I said I'm just gonna see if I can not eat any meat and see how long that goes. I didn't even know what pescatarian was. I was just eating a little bit of seafood to keep up with my protein and whatnot. It just started as an experiment to see how long I can go by not eating meat. The only other things I would eat was vegetables. I started eating more vegetables and greens, and weight loss wasn't my goal but I started shedding weight and my pace got faster. I lost about 25-30 pounds in about four or five months.
My running inspiration
"Susan Carbonneau. After I did the beginners running, I did some intermediate running classes. The first person I met on a Saturday run was Susan. She asked if I knew anybody else and said, 'Come run with me.' I had so much fun with her. I still tell her she made me stick to running. And it was such a fun run, I was like, 'If I'm going to have this much fun, I might as well keep doing this.'"
What I think about while I'm running
"I'm usually chatting with my friends about how their week was and what they have going on. Good things, bad things; just life things."
Look what I did
"At my first marathon-- I only done one so far (Flying Pig, Cincinnati, 2017) -- my knee gave out a mile 22 or 23. They almost put me on an ambulance around Mile 25 because they thought I couldn't walk anymore. I came very, very close to not being able to walk. But I finished the race, not in anywhere near the time I wanted. That took a lot out of me to make that call and finish the race.
"I learned a lot from that race and from that experience. Listen to the body. When I first started, Thad used to say 90 percent of running is the mental game. When I finished the race, if didn't want it to run, I could have just sat in the ambulance. That race made me realize how much once you make up your mind, your body just follows. There are some physical limitations to everybody. But the percentage of contribution of the physical aspects is much smaller compared to the mental aspects of running."
Something I'd still like to do
"I was thinking about doing a triathlon this year, but I signed up for a marathon (Indianapolis in November). So I pushed the plan back to next year. Another one I'm going to be doing for the first time this year is the Blue Ridge Relay (Sept. 6-7)."
Words to the wise
"If you have a coach, listen to your coach. If you don't have a coach, listen to your body. Don't be stupid. I've been there multiple times and it took me a few injuries to come around to that mindset."