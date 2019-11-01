runners gile cover 110119

The Runners profile, highlighting an athlete in the Triad, is posted on Friday mornings at Running Shorts. Today, meet Greensboro runner and triathlete David Gile, who recently earned second place in his age group at the Ironman 70.3 North Carolina to qualify for the 2020 world championships in New Zealand. To cap off his athletic year, Gile is in Panama City Beach, Fla., to compete in the Ironman Florida on Saturday.

