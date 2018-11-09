Runners: Craig Spinale
CRAIG SPINALE
Age
53
Residence
Greensboro
Day job
Sales, Novartis Pharmaceuticals; photographer at area races with wife, Gina
Why I run
"I started running back in 2010 when I weighed 45 pounds more than I do now (190 pounds today). I was diagnosed with sleep apnea and given a CPAP to sleep with each night and decided I needed to find a better way. So I started running. I shed those pounds, but when I started, I started really slow, running-walking, running-walking, building up until I could run a 10K. I joined Thad's (McLaurin) group, RunnerDude, and turned the 10K into a half marathon in 2011. In April 2012, ran my first marathon.
"The big reason I continue to run is because of all the great people I've met along the way who are runners. I love the runner community, and that's one of the reasons we love doing photography. That's high-quality people, and my social activities now revolve around running. That's why I love it, and that's why I do it."
A typical week
"The amount of running I do leading up to a marathon (he ran New York City on Sunday) is up to 40 miles a week. Typically, the past two months has been two to three days by myself, one morning of track work with Matt Clancy of E3 Endurance and Saturday mornings I usually run with Thad's group and do our long run."
Favorite place to run
"The network of trails that we have here in Greensboro. You never know what you're going to see out on the trails. It just connects me with nature. I've seen owls, snakes, deer. Plus running trails is a little bit more challenging and I enjoy the workout a little bit more."
Faster, higher, stronger
"Doing speed work on Wednesday mornings with Matt Clancy has made me a better runner. There's no doubt about it. They're hard workouts. Quite frankly, I don't enjoy them while I'm doing them. But I know they make me a better runner and I feel great afterward because I've accomplished something significant each time. The workouts are always varied; nothing is always the same. Each week I'm tested in a different way."
Life pursuits
"Doing photography with Gina on the weekends is something that we love to do, mostly because we're part of the running community. We get to do that as a family. Aside from that, my moments of tranquility come when I'm riding my Harley Davidson. I have a nice, big Road King, and I enjoy spending time on that.
"The third thing I'm passionate is about is my family is from Massachusetts, so I try to travel to see them as much as I can. Especially my father (John, age 84). He's amazing. He's a ball of energy, non-stop. He's the type of guy who always needs a project, always needs something to do. He's the one that introduced me to the love of running because he ran most of his life. He was never a marathon runner; he always did short distances."
'Let's go, Red Sox!'
"It's amazing. I've become spoiled because Boston sports teams win so often now (11 in the NFL, baseball and NBA since 2001). I tried hard to get a Boston Red Sox World Series champions shirt to wear (during the New York City Marathon). I'm sure people would've been mad at me! But I couldn't find the shirt, so I wasn't able to do it."
Battling leukemia, battling back
"It all started back in the summer of 2016 when I injured my back. We tried several therapies and it eventually came to surgery. During my pre-op blood test, it was discovered that I have leukemia. It's a chronic form of leukemia that's treatable (chronic myeloid leukemia), so I started treatment in January 2017. I had to have my surgery eventually (March 2017), and there was a period of recovery, so I spent almost a year not running.
"And the whole process (running) had to start over for me again. I started pretty much from nothing, again walking and running trying to build myself up until I could run at any kind of distance. I picked the New York City Marathon as a target to train myself, to get myself back running.
"I used to say the best part about running is when you lace up your shoes and go out and run 10 miles and not feel exhausted afterward. I missed that so much, and I wanted to get back to that point. In the process of training for New York, I've gotten back to that point.
"I've done all this while continuing my treatment for leukemia. It's a chronic form, so it will continue for several years. I'm so thankful that I have the therapies that I do because they allow me to not worry about a poor outcome and also allow me to live my life in the manner that I want to live it. It hasn't been debilitating going through the therapies.
"My treatments are daily pills. I started on a pill called Gleevec, but I had awful GI side effects. Then we switched to a drug called Tasigna, which is the same class of drug but is a newer form. That's much more tolerable. I take it twice a day, and I'll continue to take it for years. It allows me to live my life the way I want while I'm battling the disease.
"There's no way for me to really know whether my running is affected by the therapy. The New York marathon was the slowest of all my marathons, but I don't think that's because of the therapies. I think that's because my starting point was so much lower than all my other marathons. I pretty much started all over again just over a year ago.
"I've always valued the camaraderie of our fellow runners. I've always appreciated that. Anytime you go through a life-changing process, like being diagnosed with leukemia, you appreciate the people around you even more. People that you love: Your family and your friends. The only way my feelings toward running have changed is I have a deeper respect and deeper feelings for people that I'm around while I'm doing it. It's always been very therapeutic. It's always been my source of therapy to get out there and run a few miles. I just have a deeper appreciation for it all, moreso because of my life-altering diagnosis."
My biggest running inspirations
"We were running New York on Sunday. There was a story about a girl who ran the marathon on crutches. It's stories like that that are inspirations to me. People who have overcome circumstances to succeed at running. People that are naturally gifted and do well: That's not inspiring; they were given a gift from God to run, and that's great. But the people who have come up against adverse situations and still overcome those adverse situations to complete marathons and complete races inspire me. ...
"I went to New York with this group of folks: Stephanie Tickerhoff, Mike Clark, Marshall Melton, Tricia Winters and Vi Duong. All of us ran the marathon together to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. As a group we raised over $40,000. This group of people have been so supportive of me during the past couple of years. They have definitely been a source of motivation and inspiration to do the New York City Marathon. It’s one of the key reasons why I ran this past Sunday."
What I've learned about myself through running
"Never in my life did I think I was going to be able to do a marathon. If I put the effort into something, then I can achieve something. I'll never be a world-class runner, but I never thought that I would run in a marathon to begin with. I'm pretty proud that I can make that effort to try to achieve a goal. Now when people say, "Oh, I'll never run a marathon,' I can tell them, 'If I can do it, anybody can do it. You just have to make up your mind to make the effort to do it.' It takes a lot of persistence, and it takes a lot of mental strength, and I've found out that I have a little bit of both and I'm pretty proud of that."
Look what I did
"I've done five marathons, and I feel pretty good about that. I feel I can do better in my marathons."
Something I'd still like to do
"I want to break the four-hour mark. My PR is 4:05 (Kiawah Island Marathon, 2012), and I only have a few more years before my body starts breaking down. That's going to be my goal in the next year or two."
Up next
"We're doing a half marathon in Kiawah (Dec. 8), and I signed up for the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Half Marathon (Feb. 24)."
Words to the wise
"Just do it. Just get out there and do it. Especially new runners: Just take your time and do it. The only way to accomplish something like a half marathon or marathon is just get out there and take one step at a time. It just takes time. Nothing comes fast and easy."
