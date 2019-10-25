The Runners profile, highlighting an athlete in the Triad, is posted on Friday mornings at Running Shorts. Today, meet Anna Spivey, a veteran of the marathons in Boston, New York and Chicago.
The Warmup
Age
33
Residence
Greensboro
Family
Husband, August; sons, Jackson, 7, and Asher, 2
Day job
Manager, Chick-fil-A, Friendly Shopping Center
Why I run
"Running is my therapy. ... My sister introduced me to running (2006). The Gobbler 5K was my first race. And I just did it on and off until I really started running in 2015 after I had my son. I had to have some sort of – kind of like therapy.
"It has been really great for me. When I had my son, I wanted to get my body back. So my very first marathon was the City of Oaks in 2016 in Raleigh. It was the worst experience of my life. I said at the finish line, 'I'm never going to run another marathon.' And then I was like, 'I need a do-over.' And in April (2017), I ran the Rock 'n' Roll Raleigh and I did much better. I hit my goal, which was sub-four (hours). It's just been something that is just about me, because I am a mom of two boys. I work full-time in the mornings, and my husband and I actually work opposite shifts. We're almost single parents, co-parenting, but still together, of course. So this is something that is just about me."
The Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13
"I made the rookie mistake. I went out way too fast because the buildings are so tall, so the GPS on the Garmin was not working properly. So I had no idea what pace I was going. And I was so late to my corral that I could not find my pace group. So I started out way too fast and then I ended up kind of bonking halfway through. I finished in 3:30:25 and I missed the Boston goal (her age-group standard is 3:30). I didn't BQ like I wanted to.
"It was very windy, but the weather was perfect. It was about 38 degrees when we first started, I'm not sure what it was with the wind. Coming from training in like 90 here and going to that was glorious."
The runner's high
"Because I'm usually very tired after work, I'm like, 'Oh, I have to do my intervals today.' And I'm dreading it this whole time. And then I go out and do them and I'm exhausted. But after I hit all my paces – and sometimes even if I don't – after the workout is done, oh, it's such a good feeling. I typically function better after I get in a run. I'm more productive, more able to do things around the house, than if I hadn't run 8-10 miles."
From Russia and the Soviet Union to the United States
"(Grew up in) Nizhny Novgorod, and in the Soviet time it was called Gorky. I was put in an orphanage when I was 9, and I was adopted when I was 11 (by Susan and John Rand, formerly of Greensboro).
"I didn't know any better, so to me it was normal. My birth dad died when I was 5 months old and my birth mom was an alcoholic and she had maybe some drug issues, too. I was raised in a very chaotic lifestyle. Homeless.
"But when I went into the orphanage, my whole life turned around. I was in the home setting with kids, and our orphanage was one of the best city because it was privately owned. We had food, we had activities, we had TV, we had video games. I miss it."
Speed Work
What I'm doing when I'm not running
"I'm working. I'm doing homework with my son. Or just playing with them."
Running tribe
"I have a few people. Mike Wright is one. Sometimes Cindy Barbour. My work schedule is weird, so I don't get to run with as many people as I want. I used to do a lot of the RunnerDude's group runs on Saturdays. My favorite is Run the Boro.
"I have three brothers here. But one of my brothers, Matthew Rand, is running Boston in 2020. He really is an inspiration to me because he's very similar, very competitive. He puts a goal in front of him, and he will chase that goal until he gets it and doesn't give up, and I admire him. He's just a good guy."
Shoe
"Brooks Glycerin."
Mornings, afternoons or evenings?
"I am a morning runner. However, since my work schedule doesn't always work with that, I typically run in the afternoon."
Roads or trails?
"Roads."
Workout I hate
"Weightlifting. But I don't do it, so ..."
Workout I love
"I love intervals. I love speed work. It's my game."
Hype music
"I listen to variety, all types of different music. I'm from Russia. I was born and adopted when I was 11 and brought here, so I still speak Russian. So I listen to some Russian, like pop boy bands, that I listened to as a child, so that specifically hypes me up. But I also listen to all types like Backstreet Boys. People are probably gonna laugh. I listen to 'Hamilton,' Broadway. And the 'Phantom of the Opera' song that comes on -- it motivates me. ...
"A song that really lifts my mood and gets my legs moving is 'Danza Kuduro' by Don Omar."
Pre-race meal
"I have to have a little bit of coffee, but not a whole cup. And a banana."
Post-race indulgence
"Everything. Coffee. I get my full cup of coffee after that. And I love sweets. That's why I run."
Brush with greatness
"Just being surrounded by all the runners that I've met. They all inspire me in their own ways. I spent 2018 literally chasing Alicia Rider. I would go in a race and I'm like, 'Oh, she's there. I'm not going to beat her.' But she was my inspiration. She would get first, I would either get second or third, and she helped motivate me to be better without even knowing it. We introduced ourselves at one race, and now we're good friends. She fights RA, and she's able to run super fast and stay humble through the whole process. That's inspiring to me."
Race everyone must do
"Boston."
Up next
"I'm signed up for the Craft Half in Winston in April."
The Cooldown
What I think about while I'm running
"Sometimes I have negative thoughts in my head, and I have to shift over to my goal. I dream of going back to Boston, but I've missed opportunities three times now to qualify for 2020. And I just missed my opportunity for 2021. So when I run, I focus on things that I can do to achieve that."
What I've learned about myself through running
"Be more of a risk-taker. I don't like people telling me, 'Oh, you can't do this because of this.' If you tell me that, I'm going to try to do whatever I can to do it, and even if it takes me five times."
Words to the wise
"Something that I'm actually struggling with right now is my love for running. I have been doing marathon training since 2018, where I decided I wanted to become faster and go a little bit to the next level. In the process of that, I became overtrained. I still enjoy running, but I've lost the joy and the social part of running. So I would suggest people not doing that because now I feel like I'm burned out and that probably plays into why I'm missing my goals. So my goal for this year, since I ran Chicago, is to actually find the joy in running. I don't know if I want to run a marathon for another year."
